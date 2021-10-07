SAFF Championship, India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

India is all set to face Sri Lanka in their second match of the SAFF Championship 2021 on October 7, at the Male’s National Stadium in the Maldives. The Indian Football team walks out to pitch on Thursday, having suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw to Bangladesh in their campaign opener. At the same time, Sri Lanka heads into the match with two losses to their name.

How to watch SAFF Championship, India vs Sri Lanka live in India

Indian football fans who want to see their side playing against Sri Lanka, can tune in to the Eurosport and Eurosport HD channels on their television. At the same time, the live streaming of the match will also be available for the football fanatics on the Discovery + app on their mobile phones. The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST on Thursday.

During India’s campaign opener against Bangladesh on October 4, the most successful team of the tournament, India suffered a much-criticised 1-1 draw against the weaker 10-man Bangladesh side. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka lost their first match to Bangladesh 0-1 in the opening match of the tournament. They suffered their second defeat at the hands of Nepal, by losing the match 2-3 on October 4 and will look to perform well against the seven times SAFF Championship winner India.

The 2021 edition of the tournament is being played between five teams; India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with Bhutan and Pakistan not featuring in this edition. As a result, the tournament is being played in a round-robin format, where the top two teams in the tournament will proceed to the finals. The tournament is a preparation for India to test its combinations, for the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, which takes place in February 2022.

India vs Sri Lanka: Probable starting line-ups:

India's probable starting line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana, Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Subhasish Bose, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Glan Martins, Lalengmawia.

Sri Lanka's probable starting line-up: Sujan Perera (GK), Jude Supan, Duckson Puslas, Harsha Fernando, Migala Chalana Chameera, Charitha Mudiyanselage, Marvin Hamilton, Ahmed Razeek, Kavindhu Ishan, Dillon De Silva, Mohamed Aakib.

