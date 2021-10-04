SAFF Championship: Netizens React As 10-man Bangladesh Draw 1-1 With India

A 10-man Bangladesh side on Monday held India to a 1-1 draw in the latter's opening match of SAFF Championship 2021. Skipper Sunil Chhetri of India had scored the first goal of the match after receiving a pass from Udanta Singh in the 27th minute. However, Yeasin Arafat came back with an equalizer to help Bangladesh get on equal footing with India. Arafat's goal came in the 74th minute after he took a brilliant header to level the score and bring Bangladesh back into the game.

'How long Mr. Stimac?'

Netizens have now flooded the social media timeline, trolling the national federation for not being able to produce the right "ingredients" required to win at the international stage. Social media users also took the opportunity to slam the Indian national team's head coach Igor Stimac, who is under a lot of pressure to deliver a trophy this year.

1 min silence for our national federation who has worked really hard over the years to produce the right ingredients required to draw with 10-man Bangladesh 🤫 #BANIND — Blue Pilgrims 🇮🇳 (@BluePilgrims) October 4, 2021

How long Mr. #Stimac ? How long? Also,#AIFF when are you planning to implement more games in the season?#BanInd — Rutvij Joshi (@wineofwinsfield) October 4, 2021

Honestly we should appoint someone who has an experience in Indian football rather than some big names from abroad, one who managed an isl team. And in the players part we really lack the very simple basics technique needed for a footballer maybe the pitch who knows #BANIND — sasang_haokip_001 (@001Haokip) October 4, 2021

The draw against Bangladesh is not good news for the Sunil Chhetri-led side, which is currently the highest-ranked team amongst all South Asian Football Federation nations. India had entered the competition as the favourites to win the tournament given the kind of resources they have produced in the past few years, ever since the evolution of the Indian Super League, one of the best football leagues in the whole of Asia.

Bangladesh is currently leading the SAFF points table with 4 points to its name. The Men in Green have played two matches so far and have won 1, while another ended in a draw this evening. Nepal is second on the table with 3 points, courtesy of their win against the Maldives on October 1. India is in the third position with only 1 point to its name, which came after Bangladesh managed to secure a draw at Maldives National Football Stadium. The Maldives and Sri Lanka occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively as they have failed to open their account in the ongoing competition. India will play its next group stage match against Sri Lanka on October 7. The final of SAFF Championship 2021 is slated to be held on October 16.

