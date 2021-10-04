Last Updated:

SAFF Championship: Netizens React As 10-man Bangladesh Draw 1-1 With India

India is in the third position with only 1 point to its name, which came after Bangladesh managed to secure a draw at Maldives National Football Stadium.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
India vs Bangladesh, SAFF Championship, India vs Bangladesh football, SAFF, Sunil Chhetri, Fans troll Indian football, Igor Stimac, India vs Sri Lanka

Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter


A 10-man Bangladesh side on Monday held India to a 1-1 draw in the latter's opening match of SAFF Championship 2021. Skipper Sunil Chhetri of India had scored the first goal of the match after receiving a pass from Udanta Singh in the 27th minute. However, Yeasin Arafat came back with an equalizer to help Bangladesh get on equal footing with India. Arafat's goal came in the 74th minute after he took a brilliant header to level the score and bring Bangladesh back into the game. 

'How long Mr. Stimac?'

Netizens have now flooded the social media timeline, trolling the national federation for not being able to produce the right "ingredients" required to win at the international stage. Social media users also took the opportunity to slam the Indian national team's head coach Igor Stimac, who is under a lot of pressure to deliver a trophy this year. 

The draw against Bangladesh is not good news for the Sunil Chhetri-led side, which is currently the highest-ranked team amongst all South Asian Football Federation nations. India had entered the competition as the favourites to win the tournament given the kind of resources they have produced in the past few years, ever since the evolution of the Indian Super League, one of the best football leagues in the whole of Asia. 

READ | Sunil Chhetri gets a heartfelt 'friend to friend' note from Virat Kohli on his Birthday

Bangladesh is currently leading the SAFF points table with 4 points to its name. The Men in Green have played two matches so far and have won 1, while another ended in a draw this evening. Nepal is second on the table with 3 points, courtesy of their win against the Maldives on October 1. India is in the third position with only 1 point to its name, which came after Bangladesh managed to secure a draw at Maldives National Football Stadium. The Maldives and Sri Lanka occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively as they have failed to open their account in the ongoing competition. India will play its next group stage match against Sri Lanka on October 7. The final of SAFF Championship 2021 is slated to be held on October 16. 

READ | Sunil Chhetri calls Indian women's hockey team's Q/F win 'performance for the ages'

Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter
 

READ | Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli wish football legend Sunil Chhetri on his birthday
READ | Sunil Chhetri & Farukh Choudhary help India win international friendly against Nepal
Tags: India vs Bangladesh, SAFF Championship, India vs Bangladesh football
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com