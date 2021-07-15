Saka Follows Sancho, Rashford; Issues Statement On Racial Abuse After England's Euro Loss

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka had a terrible outing at the Euro 2020 final. The youngster was subjected to racial abuse on social media from England fans after his missed penalty resulted in his side losing the Euro final. The final clash between Italy and England final ended 1-1 at the end of regulation time and extra time as penalties decided the fate of the final. The Azzuri eventually beat the Three Lions 3-2 on penalties, bringing an end to a cliffhanger contest.

English trio subjected to racist abuse on social media

The English trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to racist abuse across social media platforms after all three stars missed their penalties, resulting in England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final. Over a staggering 12,500 abusive messages against the English stars were sent on Twitter alone. Meanwhile, a mural of Rashford in Manchester was also vandalized.

Bukayo Saka urges social media cos to do more to prevent racist abuse

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has urged Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to do more to prevent racist abuse online after receiving several hate messages following the Euro 2020 final. Breaking his silence for the first time after the Wuro final on Thursday, he wrote, "To the social media platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received this week. I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages."

Bukayo Saka: 'Honour to be a part of England squad'

Even though English fans were disheartened to see their side lose the Euro 2020 final, they had plenty to rejoice as Bukayo Saka explained. Saka wrote on Twitter, "It was an honour to be part of an England squad that leads by example, they are brothers for life and I’m grateful for everything that I have learnt from every one of the players and staff who worked so hard. To help that team reach our first final in 55 years, seeing my family in the crowd, knowing what they’ve given up to help me get there, that meant everything to me."