Mo Salah Pays For Everyone's Petrol At Fuel Station, Surprises Fans With Generous Gesture

Liverpool star Mo Salah once again showed the world his generous side by offering to pay for the fuel of everyone present at a petrol station. The Liverpool attacker was pictured paying for the fuel for customers at a local Sainsbury's supermarket. Liverpool fans were overwhelmed with the 'Mo Salah petrol story' as the Egyptian star continues to impress off the field as well after guiding Jurgen Klopp's Reds to the summit of the table this season.

ALSO READ: Manchester United Striker Marcus Rashford Becomes Kids’ PE Teacher For A Day Amid Lockdown

Yesterday Mo Salah arrived at a Sainsbury’s petrol station and paid for everybody’s fuel.



It’s the little things that make a difference 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rDWZl7GFhy — LFCVine (@LFCVine) June 11, 2020

Mo Salah petrol pay for all customers at Sainsbury's: Mo Salah free petrol

Liverpool fans on social media were left gushing with pride after the Mo Salah petrol story grabbed headlines. On Wednesday, Mo Salah once again enhanced his reputation as one of the nicest men in football after paying for everyone's fuel at a local petrol station at Sainsbury's. The locals at the petrol station received free petrol from the generous Mo Salah.

Fans that were present at the supermarket were surprised and lucky enough to get a glimpse of the Liverpool star as he posed for a picture with a grin from ear to ear after his good deed. Mo Salah was spotted wearing a full Liverpool training kit in front of his £160,000 Bentley Continental GT. Interestingly, another social aspect of Salah's influence in Liverpool is the fact that according to a Stanford University study, hate crimes in the Merseyside area have decreased by 19 percent.

ALSO READ: Premier League Stars Want 'Black Lives Matter' Printed On Jerseys Instead Of Own Names

Mo Salah Liverpool career

Ever since arriving at Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017, Mo Salah has been a revelation for the Premier League giants. Mo Salah has won back-to-back Golden Boots with the Reds since his switch from Serie A. Last season, Mo Salah played an integral part in guiding Liverpool to the Champions League title and has scored a staggering 91 goals in 144 appearances for the Reds. Salah has scored 20 goals for Liverpool this season across all competitions.

ALSO READ: Neymar Infuriates LGBT Groups After Using Homophobic Slur To Describe Mother's Boyfriend

Premier League restart: Liverpool on course to win first league title in 30 years

The Premier League restart date has been confirmed for June 17 with Liverpool currently 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's Reds remain just two wins away from securing the club's first Premier League title. In 29 games this season, Liverpool have won 27 games and lost only once against Watford, notching up 82 points in the process. Liverpool will face local rivals Everton at Goodison Park on June 21.

ALSO READ: Kai Havertz Becomes First Player In Bundesliga History To Net 35 Goals Before Turning 21