Salah Rips Apart Watford's Defense After Hunting City; WATCH Liverpool Striker's Goal Here

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on Saturday scored an impressive goal to help his side secure a 5-0 win against Watford at Vicarage Road. Not just that, the 29-year-old started the game by producing an amazing assist for Sadio Mane to put Liverpool in the driver's seat as the Reds acquired an early 1-0 lead over the home side. This comes after Salah helped Liverpool draw a game against Manchester City earlier this month. Here's Salah's goal from today's game against Watford.

After Egyptian's incredible performance in today's match against Watford, and after his eighth consecutive game with a goal, 'Give Salah' started trending on social media with netizens urging Liverpool to give whatever the striker wants.

Give Mohamed Salah whatever he wants. An increase, bonuses, keys to the Palace, nudes. Just don't give him a Christmas tree. He breaks Hearts, records and ankles. We can't afford to lose him. — Wasteven Gerrard (@waseem7_) October 16, 2021

Here's my advise to Liverpool.



Give Salah a blank piece of paper. Let him write the figures he wants and let him sign da ting.



Best Player in The Prem🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Fenzo (@Fenzosa) October 16, 2021

Give Mo Salah his juice. As Manchester United fan I'm jealous pic.twitter.com/4och0fMnUA — Mpho Matshosi (@Freckledmpho_sa) October 16, 2021

Why is 'Give Salah' trending?

Salah is currently in the midst of a contract negotiation with Liverpool, which is the reason why netizens are trending 'Give Salah' on Twitter. Earlier this week, former Liverpool player Robbie Flower had said that Salah deserves to get a pay rise and become the highest earner at the club. Flower had said judging by Salah's performance, the club should give him what he wants. This could also be one of the reasons why 'Give Salah' is trending on social media.

Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of Watford takes them to the top of the Premier League standings with 18 points, two points ahead of rivals Chelsea, who are set to face Brentford later in the day. Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in the game, scoring goals at 37th minute, 52nd minute, and in extra time. Meanwhile, Watford drops to 15th place in the table with seven points, four points ahead of the relegation places.

Image: PremierLeague/Twitter