Last Updated:

Salah Rips Apart Watford's Defense After Hunting City; WATCH Liverpool Striker's Goal Here

Salah is currently in the midst of a contract negotiation with Liverpool, which is the reason why netizens are trending 'Give Salah' on Twitter.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, Premier League, Watford, Manchester City, Mohamed Salah trends, Mohamed Salah contract, Roberto Firmino

Image: PremierLeague/Twitter


Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on Saturday scored an impressive goal to help his side secure a 5-0 win against Watford at Vicarage Road. Not just that, the 29-year-old started the game by producing an amazing assist for Sadio Mane to put Liverpool in the driver's seat as the Reds acquired an early 1-0 lead over the home side. This comes after Salah helped Liverpool draw a game against Manchester City earlier this month. Here's Salah's goal from today's game against Watford. 

After Egyptian's incredible performance in today's match against Watford, and after his eighth consecutive game with a goal, 'Give Salah' started trending on social media with netizens urging Liverpool to give whatever the striker wants. 

Why is 'Give Salah' trending?

Salah is currently in the midst of a contract negotiation with Liverpool, which is the reason why netizens are trending 'Give Salah' on Twitter. Earlier this week, former Liverpool player Robbie Flower had said that Salah deserves to get a pay rise and become the highest earner at the club. Flower had said judging by Salah's performance, the club should give him what he wants. This could also be one of the reasons why 'Give Salah' is trending on social media.  

READ | Former Arsenal ace Kevin Campbell urges Liverpool 'to break the bank' for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of Watford takes them to the top of the Premier League standings with 18 points, two points ahead of rivals Chelsea, who are set to face Brentford later in the day. Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in the game, scoring goals at 37th minute, 52nd minute, and in extra time. Meanwhile, Watford drops to 15th place in the table with seven points, four points ahead of the relegation places.

READ | Ian Wright quashes claims of Salah being 'selfish'; cites improved relationship with Mane

Image: PremierLeague/Twitter

READ | De Bruyne, Salah left Chelsea because of Mourinho's 'personality clash': Ex-assistant
READ | Sadio Mane joins Salah in 100 Premier League goals club after strike against Watford
Tags: Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, Premier League
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com