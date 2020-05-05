Salomon Kalou Suspended By Hertha Berlin For Violating Social Distancing Guidelines

Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin have suspended attacker Salomon Kalou for violating social distancing guidelines and posting a video of himself doing the same. Salomon Kalou, a former Chelsea player, posted his video on Facebook where he was seen shaking hands with his Hertha Berlin teammates and interrupting a medical check-up of another. Kalou received a lot of flak on social media and has since taken the video down.

And Hertha Berlin has now suspended the player!!!!

Kalou more or less breaking every Corona-rule and filming people around the club without telling them it was LIVE.



Wonder when the vaccine against stupidity will be on the market... https://t.co/EWJsdLq7tC — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) May 4, 2020

Salomon Kalou suspended: Salomon Kalou social distancing violation

The German football organisation, DFL, was quick to condemn Salomon Kalou's action on social media. DFL wrote, 'The pictures from Salomon Kalou from the changing room of Hertha are completely unacceptable. There cannot be any tolerance for this, also with regard to the players and clubs who are adhering to the guidelines, because they have grasped the seriousness of the situation.' It is highly likely that Kalou could be disciplined further by the German league.

As of now, his club Hertha Berlin have announced his suspension with immediate effect. Hertha Berlin released an official statement that read, "With his video, Salomon Kalou gave the impression that Hertha BSC’s players are not taking the required social distancing and hygiene guidelines of health services seriously. Hertha BSC would like to clarify that these were the actions of one individual player. The fact that other team members did not draw his attention to this transgression, and instead returned the greeting with a handshake, makes it clear that rules on social distancing must be enforced with even greater intensity."

Hertha further noted that the club is strictly adhering to the guidelines laid down by the health authorities and DFL to conduct their training programmes. According to the club's statement, Salomon Kalou, who tested negative for COVID-19, was tempted to greet other players in the dressing room, inadvertently violating the social distancing guidelines. Kalou apologised for his actions stating he did not think his actions through which gave an impression that the Ivory Coast international is not taking the coronavirus threat seriously.

Bundesliga players with coronavirus

Earlier on Monday, DFL announced that 10 players from the top two football divisions in the country have tested positive for coronavirus. 1,724 tests had been conducted on players and staff at the 36 first and second-tier sides. The 10 players will be isolated for an extended period. Another round of testing will reportedly be conducted in the coming days to determine if the teams can resume their training with a view to restarting the 2019/20 season.

The DFL confirm that 10 people tested positive during the first phase of testing for Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs. The second round of testing is ongoing and if there are no further positive tests, full team training could resume. https://t.co/TUQNicV4ge — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) May 4, 2020

