 SAM Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Serie A Match Preview

Sampdoria square off against Antonio Conte’s high-flying Inter Milan on Matchday 16 of the ongoing Serie A season. The match is slated to take place at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Wednesday, 6 January, with kick-off at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s look into the match details alongside SAM vs INT Dream11 prediction and other information.

Sampdoria are just a point away from breaking into the top half of the table as the hosts are currently slotted in the 11th position in the Serie A standings. Claudio Ranieri’s men will start the game following a roller coaster run of form with two wins, one draw, and seven losses in their last 10 games across all competitions. The hosts have managed to register only five wins from 15 league matches with two draws and eight losses against their name which has led them to 17 league points.

Their opponents on the other hand are flying high and are a team to watch out for. Currently on the back of eight consecutive victories in Serie A, Inter Milan are placed second in the league table. Antonio Conte’s men are right behind table-toppers AC Milan who currently hold a one-point lead. With 11 wins, three draws, and a single loss from 15 League matches, the Nerazzurri will walk into the Wednesday night clash brimming with confidence.

SAM vs INT playing 11

Sampdoria - Emil Audero; Maya Yoshida, Mikkel Damsgaard, Lorenzo Tonelli, Gaston Ramirez, Tommaso Augello, Valerio Verre, Morten Thorsby, Omar Colley, Fabio Quagliarella, Antonio Candreva

Inter Milan - Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Achraf Hakimi, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella, Ashley Young, Lautaro Martinez, Marcelo Brozović, Romelu Lukaku, Arturo Vidal

SAM vs INT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Samir Handanovic

Defenders- Omar Colley, Stefan de Vrij,Lorenzo Tonelli, Tommaso Augello

Midfielders- Nicolo Barella, Antonio Candreva, Achraf Hakimi,

Strikers- Fabio Quagliarella, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

SAM vs INT Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Romelu Lukaku or Antonio Candreva

Vice-Captain- Fabio Quagliarella or Lautaro Martinez

SAM vs INT Match Prediction

Antonio Conte's men are the highest goal-scoring team in the Serie A as they have already scored over 40 goals in 15 league matches. They have not had any major defensive issues conceding only the 5th lowest goals in the league and start the match as heavy favourites. We predict a comfortable win for the Nerazzurri as they aim to move to the top of the table.

Prediction- Sampdoria 0-2 Inter Milan

Note: The above SAM vs INT Dream11 prediction, SAM vs INT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, SAM vs INT Dream11 team and SAM vs INT playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result