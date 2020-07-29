SAM Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Sampdoria will host AC Milan in the upcoming clash in Serie A at Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria are 15th in the Serie A table with 41 points to their name. Sampdoria have won 12 games in the season (Draws 5, Losses 19). Sampdoria lost 2-0 in their last Serie A clash against Juventus. As for AC Milan, they are 6th in the Serie A standings with 60 points. AC Milan have managed to win 17 games in the season with 9 draws and 10 losses. AC Milan drew 1-1 in their last Serie A clash against Atalanta.

The SAM vs MIL live match will commence on Wednesday, July 29 at 11 PM IST. Fans can play the SAM vs MIL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SAM vs MIL Dream11 prediction, SAM vs MIL top picks and SAM vs MIL Dream11 team.

Also Read | Real Madrid Mumbai Fan Club Celebrate LaLiga Title Win By Supplying Food To The Needy

SAM vs MIL live: SAM vs MIL Dream11 team

Also Read | Chelsea Transfer News: Lampard Looking To Sell Kepa With Onana, Oblak, Pope Lined Up

SAM vs MIL live: SAM vs MIL match prediction and top picks

Manolo Gabbiadini (Captain) Fabio Quagliarella (Vice-captain) Gaston Ramirez Ante Rebic Hakan Calhanoglu Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Also Read | Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

SAM vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Full squads

SAM vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Sampdoria (SAM) squad

Emil Audero, Andrea Seculin, Matteo Raspa, Wladimiro Falcone, Lorenzo Avogadri, Dodô, Lorenzo Tonelli, Maya Yoshida, Tommaso Augello, Julian Chabot, Vasco Regini, Alex Ferrari, Nicola Murru, Kaique Rocha, Ronaldo Vieira, Albin Ekdal, Karol Linetty, Édgar Barreto, Emiliano Rigoni, Gastón Ramírez, Fabio Depaoli, Mohamed Bahlouli, Jakub Jankto, Omar Colley, Morten Thorsby, Gonzalo Maroni, Bartosz Bereszynski, Mehdi Leris, Andrea Bertolacci, Felice D’Amico, Federico Bonazzoli, Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella

SAM vs MIL Dream11 Prediction: AC Milan (MIL) squad

Asmir Begovic, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Antonio-Donnarumma, Matteo Soncin, Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Andrea Conti, Matteo Gabbia, Leo Duarte, Alexis Saelemaekers, Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Diego Laxalt, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer, Marco Brescianini, Lucas Paqueta, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao, Daniel Maldini, Riccardo Tonin, Giacomo Olzer, Lorenzo Colombo

Also Read | Barcelona Could Take Legal Action As Arthur Melo Refuses To Play In The Champions League

SAM vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Probable SAM vs MIL playing 11

Sampdoria : Emil Audero, Omar Colley, Lorenzo Tonelli, Tommaso Augello, Bartosz Bereszynski, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Karol Linetty, Gastón Ramírez, Fabio Quagliarella, Manolo Gabbiadini

: Emil Audero, Omar Colley, Lorenzo Tonelli, Tommaso Augello, Bartosz Bereszynski, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Karol Linetty, Gastón Ramírez, Fabio Quagliarella, Manolo Gabbiadini AC Milan: Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Davide Calabria, Lucas Paqueta, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie, Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Samu Castillejo

SAM vs MIL Dream11 prediction

Our SAM vs MIL Dream11 prediction is that AC Milan will win this game.

Note: The SAM vs MIL Dream11 prediction and SAM vs MIL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SAM vs MIL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image courtesy: AC Milan/Instagram)