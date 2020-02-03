SAM Vs NAP Dream11 Serie A Team News, Predictions, Match Schedule And All Details

Sampdoria will host Napoli in the Serie A on Monday night (Tuesday IST). Both sides are currently in the bottom half in the table and will be hoping for a crucial win to kickstart their season. Keep reading for the SAM vs NAP Dream11 team news, predictions, match schedule and all details.

SAM vs NAP Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genova

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Also Read | Arsenal Held 0-0 By Burnley, Sits 10th In Premier League

SAM vs NAP Dream11 team preview

Sampdoria are currently 16th in Serie A with 20 points after 21 games. Having already lost 11 times in the league, manager Claudio Ranieri has yet another tough task on his hands. Fabio Quagliarella and former Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini have combined for 10 goals this season and will be hoping to add more against the Naples-based side. Arkadiusz Milik has scored seven goals in the league and has done well leading the line for Napoli in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Napoli are in a rebuilding phase under Gennaro Gattuso. They are currently 11th with 27 points. Napoli are entering this fixture with back-to-back wins against Lazio and Juventus. They will be confident of bagging another three points against a struggling Sampdoria side. Arkadiusz Milik has scored seven goals in the league and has done well leading the line for Napoli in recent weeks.

SAM vs NAP Dream11 team news

Sampdoria: Alex Ferrari (knee), Fabio Depaoli (ankle), Bartosz Bereszynski (suspension)

Napoli: Dries Mertens (groin), Faouzi Ghoulam (thigh), Kalidou Koulibaly (leg), Kevin Malcuit (cruciate ligament), Allan (muscle)

Also Read | FIFA Declares Samoura's Clean-up Of African Soccer Complete

SAM vs NAP Dream11 predicted line-ups

Sampdoria: Emil Audero (GK), Morten Thorsby, Lorenzo Tonelli, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello, Gaston Ramirez, Albin Ekdal, Jakub Jankto, Karol Linetty, Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella

Napoli: Alex Meret (GK), Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Konstantinos Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Diego Demme, Fabian, Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik, Jose Callejon

SAM vs NAP Dream11 top picks

Captain: Arkadiusz Milik

Vice-Captain: Fabio Quagliarella

Also Read | Krishna's Twin Strike Floors Jamshedpur In ISL

SAM vs NAP Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alex Meret

Defenders: Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Tommaso Augello

Midfielders: Gaston Ramirez, Jose Callejon, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian

Attackers: Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella, Arkadiusz Milik

SAM vs NAP Dream11 prediction

Napoli will be the favourites to win the tie.

Note: The SAM vs NAP Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

Also Read | CR9: Ronaldo Scores In 9th Straight Game To Match Juve Mark