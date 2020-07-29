Sampdoria Vs Milan Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Serie A Preview

Sampdoria will square off against AC Milan on Matchday 37 in Serie A. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Here is the Sampdoria vs Milan prediction, preview, head-to-head stats, live stream details, Sampdoria vs Milan team news and Serie A standings.

Sampdoria vs Milan prediction: Sampdoria vs Milan live stream

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. The Sampdoria vs Milan live stream will be available on the Sony LIV App. Here the other Sampdoria vs Milan live stream details:

Venue: Luigi Ferraris

Sampdoria vs Milan live stream date: Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Sampdoria vs Milan live stream time: 11 pm IST

Sampdoria vs Milan prediction: Match preview, Serie A standings

A match that kept us all on the edge of our seats. Read all about #MilanAtalanta in our match report: https://t.co/45R442YPD0 📰



Un match molto vivace: segna @hakanc10, @gigiodonna1 para un rigore, Zapata pareggia. Leggi il nostro report: https://t.co/GvVbXPGwuz 📰#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/dkR9FW0o1p — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 24, 2020

AC Milan will look to cement their spot in the Europa League next season with a victory against Sampdoria tonight. Stefano Pioli's side have bagged 60 points in 36 games, occupying the sixth spot in the Serie A table. Meanwhile, Sampdoria are placed 15th in the table with 41 points. In their respective previous games, AC Milan succeeded in holding Atalanta to a 1-1 draw, while Sampdoria were defeated 2-0 by Serie A champions Juventus.

Sampdoria vs Milan prediction: Sampdoria vs Milan team news

Alex Ferrari and Felice D'Amico will miss the clash against AC Milan due to their respective injuries. On the other hand, Morten Thorsby will be suspended ahead of the game after he was sent off against Juventus. Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer are set to mark their return on the field for AC Milan after their injury spell. Alessio Romagnoli will not be available for the San Siro outfit.

Sampdoria vs Milan prediction: Sampdoria vs Milan h2h

The two sides have enjoyed equal success over each other, as suggested by the previous five Sampdoria vs Milan h2h stats. The two teams have won twice each, with the most recent game ending in a goalless draw. The Sampdoria vs Milan h2h numbers suggest this will be a low-scoring affair.

Sampdoria vs Milan prediction

Considering the Serie A standings and recent form, AC Milan are the favourites in this game.

