Samuel Eto'o Breaks Silence On Violent Altercation With Fan: 'I Have Been A Target...'

Cameroon footballing legend Samuel Eto'o has broken his silence on the ugly altercation he had with a fan after the conclusion of the Brazil vs South Korea clash. In the video that has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old was seen attacking the fan after there seemed to be an exchange of words between the two.

'Apologize for losing my temper': Samuel Eto'o on ugly altercation

After a video of him assaulting a fan went viral on social media, Samuel Eto'o took to his Instagram handle and apologized for his actions. "I would like to apologize for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologize to the public for this unfortunate incident," wrote the former Cameroon striker.

Eto'o then went on to give an explanation for his actions by stating how he has been a target ever since the controversial Cameroon vs Algeria game took place, one in which the former qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Following the game, Algeria made an appeal to FIFA for the 'scandalous' referee decisions that took place during the game, only to have their appeal rejected.

Speaking of the controversy that continues to haunt him, the Cameroon soccer federation president added, "I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29 March in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence. During this World Cup. Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject."

Eto'o concluded his remarks by accepting that the nature of Algeria's defeat was cruel but insisted that it had nothing to do with him or the Cameroon national team. "I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria's defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport," he added.

"All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent Jurisdictions have been rejected. I, therefore, call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take responsibility to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs," explained Eto'o.