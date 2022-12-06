Samuel Eto’o Kicks Fan On Camera, Seemingly Offended Over Remarks Passed; WATCH

Cameroon soccer federation president and former star striker Samuel Eto’o was shockingly seen kicking a fan to the ground after the duo seemingly had a heated exchange of words. However, it remains unclear what provoked the 41-year-old to act in such a violent manner.

Samuel Eto'o kicks fan after heated altercation

As seen in the video below, Samuel Eto’o can be happily seen clicking pictures with fans outside Stadium 974 after the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 match on December 6. Soon after, the footage shown on social media filmed him reacting to some remarks made by a fan who was holding a camera.

[VIDEO] Samuel Eto’o golpea peligrosamente a una persona al final del partido entre Brasil y Corea https://t.co/smWcShJBYE pic.twitter.com/aXacvIHIdM — La Opinión (@LaOpinionLA) December 6, 2022

As the legendary Barcelona and Inter Milan striker was moving towards the fan to confront him, his entourage was seen holding him back. However, Eto'o seemed so irked by the comments that he yet rushed toward the fan and launched a knee at him, resulting in the fan falling to the ground.

The 41-year-old has been in Qatar to represent the soccer federation of Cameroon, which was eliminated in the group stage last week. According to AP, Eto'o also represents Qatar's World Cup organizing committee as a Global Legacy Ambassador since 2019 and is a part of the FIFA Legends program, where former players promote the game.

While it remains unclear about what capacity Eto'o attended the Brazil vs South Korea clash, it is pertinent to note that Qatari organizers have confirmed that the legendary Cameroon striker was not their guest. Meanwhile, FIFA is yet to comment on the shocking incident. Similarly, a spokesman for the Cameroon federation also did not immediately answer phone calls or respond to messages seeking comment. It is assumed further investigation would be carried out after this shocking incident.

As for Eto’o, he played at four different editions of the FIFA World Cup for Cameroon between 1998 and 2014 and was elected to lead its soccer federation one year ago. The 41-year-old, who has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world such as Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Barcelona, scored 56 goals in the 118 appearances he made for his national side.

(Inputs from AP)