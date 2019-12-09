The Debate
Samuel Eto'o Set To Launch Music Career; First Concert At Parc Des Princes

Football News

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o is ready to begin his journey in the music industry. His first concert will be held at Parc des Princes on December 20.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Samuel Eto’o

Retired Cameroonian professional footballer - Samuel Eto’o - is all set to foray into the music industry in the coming weeks. The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker will be performing in his debut concert at the Parc des Princes in Douala on December 20 alongside friends from the music fraternity. Read further about the former African forward’s musical ambitions.

Samuel Eto'o was earlier appointed as FIFA World Cup 2022 ambassador

Samuel Eto'o will perform in his debut music concert this month

The UEFA Champions League-winning forward took to Twitter to announce the launch of his music career. The caption read, “Does anyone say that Eto’o can’t? Absentees will be wrong… We’ll see.” Fans are extremely excited to see Samuel Eto'o back in the limelight with a new role. Do you think former Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o can strike a chord with the mic?

Catch Samuel Eto'o and friends at the Parc des Princes on December 20

Published:
