Samuel Eto'o Set To Launch Music Career; First Concert At Parc Des Princes

Retired Cameroonian professional footballer - Samuel Eto’o - is all set to foray into the music industry in the coming weeks. The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker will be performing in his debut concert at the Parc des Princes in Douala on December 20 alongside friends from the music fraternity. Read further about the former African forward’s musical ambitions.

Samuel Eto'o was earlier appointed as FIFA World Cup 2022 ambassador

🇬🇧

I’m looking forward to working with @roadto2022 as an official ambassador!



The FIFA World Cup holds a very special place in my heart and I’m excited to play my part in the first tournament in the Arab world.



I’ll be supporting Qatar with tournament milestones#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/bTqGWKfer0 — Samuel Eto'o (@setoo9) April 18, 2019

Samuel Eto'o will perform in his debut music concert this month

Certains auraient dit qu’Eto’o ne peut pas? Les absents auront tort...On va voir!!! 🧐 Adrenaline 💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/u6Fems4aVp — Samuel Eto'o (@setoo9) December 7, 2019

The UEFA Champions League-winning forward took to Twitter to announce the launch of his music career. The caption read, “Does anyone say that Eto’o can’t? Absentees will be wrong… We’ll see.” Fans are extremely excited to see Samuel Eto'o back in the limelight with a new role. Do you think former Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o can strike a chord with the mic?

Catch Samuel Eto'o and friends at the Parc des Princes on December 20

En vrai hein ...



Je ne savais pas que c’est comme ça que @betoocm allait faire...



Mais de toute façon, la vie c’est un tour!!!



Impossible n’est pas 🇨🇲, Wayaye!!!



Adrenaline 💉💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/P7EgO8zu5j — Samuel Eto'o (@setoo9) December 8, 2019

