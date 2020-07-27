San Jose Vs Real Salt Lake Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

The MLS is Back tournament live has moved into its knockout stages, with San Jose Earthquakes facing off against Real Salt Lake in a Round of 16 match as part of the MLS is Back tournament schedule. San Jose Earthquakes come into the game as slight favourites. Here is the San Jose vs Real Salt Lake prediction, San Jose vs Real Salt Lake live stream information, San Jose vs Real Salt lake h2h record and match preview.

San Jose vs Real Salt Lake live stream details and match preview

San Jose Earthquakes are unbeaten in the tournament and come into this MLS is Back Tournament live match as group winners. They have been one of the best teams through the MLS is Back Tournament schedule and will be looking to win the game to get to the quarter-finals. Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, scraped through to the Round of 16 and will be looking to cause an upset. San Jose Earthquakes won their last game against Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0, while Real Salt Lake registered a loss by the same scoreline against Sporting KC last time out.

San Jose vs Real Salt Lake: MLS is Back tournament information

Game: San Jose vs Real Salt Lake Date and time: Tuesday, July 28, 6 AM IST (India), Monday, July 27, 8:30 PM ET (USA) Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

San Jose vs Real Salt Lake live stream details

Fans in the US can watch San Jose vs Real Salt Lake live on FS1 and FOX Deportes. Viewers in Canada can watch the game on TSN. There will be no San Jose vs Real Salt Lake live telecast in India. However, fans in India can still watch the MLS is Back Tournament live by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.

San Jose vs Real Salt Lake live stream, h2h record

To say that the San Jose vs Real Salt lake h2h record in regular play is close would be an understatement. The San Jose vs Real Salt lake h2h record is identical for both teams. Out of the 33 San Jose vs Real Salt lake h2h clashes, both teams have won 11 games each, with a similar number of games ending in draws.

The @Rancid rivalry — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 25, 2020

San Jose vs Real Salt Lake live stream: Injury news

San Jose Earthquakes: The club may see Marcos Lopez return to the fray after missing out on the group stage with an injury. Apart from that, San Jose boast a clean bill of health.

Real Salt Lake: The team is without Nedum Onuoha, who had opted out of the tournament, while Albert Rusnack's involvement is doubtful for this game.

San Jose vs Real Salt Lake live stream: Probable playing 11

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Vega, Tommy Thomson, Guram Kashia, Alanis, Salinas, Jackson Yueill, Magnus Eriksson, Judson, Cristian Espinosa, Andres Rios, Qazaishvili

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zac MacMath, Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Kyle Beckerman, Everton Luiz, Pablo Ruiz, Corey Baird, Justin Meram and Damir Kreilach

San Jose vs Real Salt Lake prediction

According to our San Jose vs Real Salt Lake prediction, San Jose Earthquakes are favourites to win the game.

