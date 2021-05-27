SAN Vs CRU Dream11: Santos Laguna Vs Cruz Azul Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul are set to lock horns against each other in the upcoming Liga MX Gurad1anes Clausura Final on Friday, May 28. The Mexican domestic league fixture match will be played at the Estadio Nuevo Corona with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at the SAN vs CRU Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

SAN vs CRU Match Preview

Santos ended fifth on the Liga MX Gurad1anes Clausura league table having registered seven wins from 17 games while playing out five draws and five losses this season accumulating 26 points with the hosts getting a high rank over sixth-placed Leon due to a better goal difference record.

Cruz Azul on the other hand topped the Liga MX Gurad1anes Clausura league table registering 13 wins from 17 games while playing out two draws and losing the same number of games this season. With 41 points against their name, the visitors ended with a three-point lead over America as they head into the game following a three-game unbeaten run.

SAN vs CRU Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - O. Pineda or R. Alvarado

Vice-Captain - S. Munoz or F. Gorriaran

SAN vs CRU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- J Jesus-Corona

Defenders – M. Doria, J. Escobar, R. Prieto, J. Dominguez

Midfielders –L. Romo, F. Otero, R. Alvarado, F. Gorriaran

Strikers – S. Munoz, O. Pineda

SAN vs CRU Dream11 Prediction

Santos Laguna edged out a narrow 1-0 over Cruz Azul during their previous head-to-head meeting Liga MX Gurad1anes Clausura as Diego Valdes' 61st-minute strike was enough for Santos to pocket a win and walk away with three points in January earlier this year. While Santos will be hoping to replicate a similar outcome, Cruz Azul will be hoping to get their revenge and look to walk away with the win on Friday. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict Cruz Azul to record a narrow victory against Santos Laguna on Friday.

Prediction - Santos Laguna 1-2 Cruz Azul

Note: The above SAN vs CRU Dream11 prediction, SAN vs CRU Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SAN vs CRU Dream11 Team and SAN vs CRU Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result