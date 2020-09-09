SAN Vs UNAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

Santos Laguna will face off against third-placed Pumas Unam on Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura at the Estadio Corona, Torreon at 7:30 am IST on Thursday, September 10. Here is a look at our SAN vs UNAM Dream11 prediction, SAN vs UNAM Dream11 team and SAN vs UNAM Dream11 top picks for the encounter.

SAN vs UNAM Dream11 prediction and preview

Santos Laguna finds themselves 14th in the Liga MX table but have not lost any of their last 26 home matches. The Estadio Corona is a fortress for the club. On the other hand, Pumas Unam are placed third and will look to make most of the match but will be wary of Santos Laguna's performance at home. In the last five meetings between the clubs, both the teams have won two each with one ending in a draw. In the current table, Santos Laguna find themselves in the bottom half but their home record stands in their favour ahead of the clash. Pumas Unam, on the other hand, have not lost their last 5 encounters.

SAN vs UNAM Dream11 prediction: SAN vs UNAM Dream11 team, squad list

SAN vs UNAM Dream11 team: SAN squad

Carlos Acevedo, Manuel Lajud, Oscar Bernal, José Van Rankin, Félix Torres, Diego Valdés, Hugo Rodríguez, Doria, Arelibetsiel Hernandez, Jairo González, Ismael Govea, Alan Cervantes, Carlos Orrantia, Fernando Gorriaráan, Jesús Ocejo, Adrian Lozano, David Andrade, Brian Lozano, Ronaldo Prieto,Ulises Rivas, Ayrton Preciado,Edgar Games, Jonathan Díaz,Bryan Garnica, Julio Furch, Eduardo Aguirre, Manuel Balda, Walter Sandoval, Octavio Rivero, Santiago Muñoz, Osmar Ruíz, Jordan Carillo Rodriguez

SAN vs UNAM Dream11 team: UNAM squad

Alfredo Talavera, Rodrigo Cerecedo, Alejandro Mayorga, Johan Vásque, Julio González, Nicolás Freire, Diego Rodriguez, Alan Rodriguez, Luis Quintana, Sebastian Saucedo, Andrés Vázquez, Favio Álvarez, Facundo Waller, Carlos Gutiérrez, Brian Figueroa, Jeronimo Rodríguez, Leonel López, José Galindo, Juan Vigon, Alejandro Zamudio, Bryan Mendoza, Miguel A. Carreón, Amaury Garcia Moreno, Erik Lira, Jonathan Suarez, Juan Dinenno, Juan Iturbe, Gerardo Cruz, Jesús Rivas, Santos Robles, Carlos González, Alek Álvarez, Emanuel Montejano, Jacob Morales

SAN vs UNAM Dream11 team: SAN vs UNAM Dream11 top picks

SAN vs UNAM Dream11 top picks for captain: Fernando Gorriaráan, Juan Dinenno

SAN vs UNAM Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Adrian Lozano, Alfredo Talavera

San vs Unam Dream11 prediction: San vs Unam Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alfredo Talavera,

Defenders: Alejandro Mayorga, Jesús Rivas, José Van Rankin, Félix Torres

Midfielders: Carlos Gutiérrez, Fernando Gorriaráan, Juan Dinenno, Bryan Mendoza

Forwards: Octavio Rivero, Adrian Lozano,

SAN vs UNAM Dream11 prediction

The game will be a closely fought contest and is likely to end in a draw.

Note: The San vs Unam Dream11 prediction, San vs Unam Dream11 team and San vs Unam Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The San vs Unam Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Unam Twitter