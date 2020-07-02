Alexis Sanchez Scores And Grabs Two Assists For Inter Milan To celebrate loan Extension

Chilean superstar Alexis Sanchez celebrated the extension of his loan from Manchester United with a sublime performance for Inter Milan vs Brescia in Serie A this week. Just a few hours prior to the announcement of the Sanchez Inter loan extension, the 31-year-old forward treated the Nerazzurri fans to a well-taken Alexis Sanchez goal from the penalty spot along with two Sanchez assists. Former Man United star Ashley Young also got on the scoresheet with one of the Alexis Sanchez assists as Antonio Conte's side thrashed relegation-threatened Brescia 6-0.

Alexis Sanchez goal: Sanchez assists for Inter Milan vs Brescia

Man United's on-loan star Alexis Sanchez was in fine form for Inter Milan when Brescia visited the San Siro on Wednesday, July 1. It took only five minutes for the hosts to take the lead when Ashley Young fired in a volley from an Alexis Sanchez cross. On 20 minutes came the Alexis Sanchez goal, albeit from the penalty spot. The Alexis Sanchez goal was a well-taken penalty slotted into the corner after Victor Moses was brought down inside the box.

Inter Milan went 3-0 up just before half-time with Sanchez once again involved in the build-up for Danilo D'Ambroiso's headed goal. The Man United flop then set up another assist for Roberto Gagliardini in the second half from a free-kick on the right. Substitutes Christian Eriksen and Antonio Candreva also got on the scoresheet for Inter Milan vs Brescia. However, with two assists and a goal, Alexis Sanchez was able to celebrate his contract extension at Inter Milan confirming his stay in Italy for the next month.

Alexis Sanchez Inter loan extension

A few hours after the Serie A clash between Inter Milan vs Brescia, Man United announced that Alexis Sanchez would remain in Italy until the remainder of the 2019-20 Serie A season. The Sanchez loan deal was set to end last month, but Man United, now unbeaten in 15 games, were not quite eager to bring him back to Old Trafford. United also extended the loan of Chris Smalling, who is currently at AS Roma.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Serie A season has been lengthened with the Italian top-flight set to end on August 2. Sanchez has scored two goals and notched up five assists for Inter Milan in all competitions this season helping Antonio Conte's side to third place on the Serie A table.

Image Credits - Inter Instagram