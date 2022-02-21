Sandesh Jhingan Faces Backlash For 'played With Women' Remark, Issues Apology

The vice-captain of the Indian football team, Sandesh Jhingan has found himself on the receiving end of heavy backlash, ever since a video of him was released by his Indian Super League (ISL) team, ATK Mohun Bagan, on their Instagram stories. The club shared the video following their 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters on February 19, Saturday night, and later deleted it. As per Goal, the 28-year-old can be heard saying that he has “played a match with women” in the video.

However, Kerala Blasters fans were quick to spot the video and unleash their anger on social media. Meanwhile, Jhingan took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to express his apologies. He said that he would like to apologise if his comments hurt anyone and explained himself in a series of tweets. “When you are so driven to win all points for your team, it’s disappointing when you finish with just one. In the heat of the moment, we say a lot of things, and what’s being circulated should be seen in the same perspective,” the Jhingan tweeted.

'The comment was not intended towards Kerala Blasters FC,' says Sandesh Jhingan

Further explaining the events, he clarified that the comments weren’t intended towards Kerala Blasters. “I have a lot of friends at the club. I’d never disrespect the club especially when I have given my blood and sweat for them,” he added. He also mentioned that everyone who knows him personally, knows he is an avid supporter of the Indian women’s football team and women in general.

Sandesh Jhingan apologises for his comment on Twitter

Explaining the words he choose to use in the video, Jhingan said that the clip was shot when he was arguing with a teammate, in the disappointment of the less. “I told my teammate not to make excuses, so anyone taking my comment differently is only doing it to tarnish my name,” Jhingan said in his tweet. In conclusion, the footballer said that he apologises to everyone who is hurt due to his comments before adding that it was never intended to harm anyone. Meanwhile, football fans still looked furious with the footballer as they responded to his apology with criticism.

If my comments have hurt anyone, my apologies. It was never intended to create any harm to anyone.



Image: Instagram/@atkmohunbaganfc