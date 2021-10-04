Sanjay Manjrekar Sounds Out Concern Regarding Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's Fitness Ahead Of T20 WC

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed concerns over Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fitness in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. In the UAE leg of IPL 2021, the fast bowler has looked out of sorts, having picked up two wickets from five games. However, he hasn’t been overly expensive. In his previous two outings, the Meerut-born couldn’t get a breakthrough.

Manjrekar reckoned that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has lost quite a bit of pace like Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult and that he hasn’t looked at his best ever since his return to cricket for the tour of Sri Lanka. The veteran went on to say that lack of fitness has resulted in Bhuvneshwar’s dip in form.

He (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) is not at the peak of his fitness, says Sanjay Manjrekar

"When Bhuvi made his comeback during the home series against England, he was giving assurances that he's back in his prime form again. But, then in Sri Lanka, it seemed like he's not a hundred per cent fit. Again, in the ongoing IPL, we can clearly see that he's not at the peak of his fitness," Manjrekar was quoted as saying.

"This is the only for his underwhelming form currently because you can't criticize him for his bowling. His speed has dipped a bit now. Trent Boult is in a similar situation, where his pace has also taken a hit," he added.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra too sounded worried about Bhuvneshwar’s form with the ball in hand. Chopra said that he wouldn't be picking Bhuvneshwar in his playing eleven for the T20 World Cup in the UAE due to his lacklustre form. He also mentioned that he would rather go for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as India’s frontline pacers.

Bhuvneshwar is known for picking wickets in the first six overs of the innings on a consistent basis. But in the ongoing IPL, he has only picked up three wickets from nine overs in the powerplay.

Due to his bad form, Rashid Khan has had to carry the Sunrisers’ bowling attack on his own shoulders. It remains to be seen if Kumar can find his rhythm before the World Cup.

Image: PTI