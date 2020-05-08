Santiago Munez Actor Kuno Becker Reveals He Has Written A Sentimental Script For Goal 4

Mexican actor Kuno Becker played the cherished Santiago Munez in the Goal! franchise and revealed that he has written a script for the 4th instalment of the series. Kuno Becker played protagonist Santiago Munez in the first and second edition of the Goal movies but was given scarce screen time in the third part in the trilogy, which, interestingly, wasn't received well by fans of the franchise. The actor has now revealed that his script on Goal 4 touches upon Santiago Munez and his life as a football coach in the transition after retiring as a footballer.

Goal movie success: Santiago Munez takes centre stage

The first Goal movie, widely regarded as the greatest football movie ever made, portrayed fictional character Santiago Munez, a young Mexican's journey towards fame and stardom as Newcastle United player. Santiago Munez was depicted as an illegal immigrant working odd jobs in Los Angeles to make a living before signing and scoring a number of goals for the Toons at St James' Park. Miguel Almiron, who joined Newcastle in January last year was later compared to the Santigo Munez real life story due to his South American roots. Following the success of the first Goal movie, the producers created a part two, continuing the story of Santiago Munez at Real Madrid.

The movie Goal is happening!



Santiago Muñez from Goal is South American 🇵🇾

Miguel Almirón, Newcastle's new Signing, is South American 🇵🇾



Muñez worked in a Chinese restaurant 🍚

Almirón worked in a Chinese restaurant 🍚



Muñez moved to NUFC ⚫️⚪️

Almirón moved from to NUFC ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dv663GJ8ph — Capital North East (@CapNorthEast) February 1, 2019

Goal 4: Kuno Becker expressed anger at Goal 3

The second Goal movie, Goal II: Living the Dream, extended the rags to riches story of Santiago Munez at Real Madrid. Although Goal 2 failed to reach the successful heights of the initial instalment, Kuno Becker expressed his rage at the third edition of the Goal movie franchise, stating that it was an 'absolute disgrace'. While speaking to SPORTbible, Kuno Becker stated he was displeased that Santiago Munez was given very little screen time during Goal III: Taking on the World. In fact, to mend the damage, Becker wrote an emotional script for the next edition of the Goal movie franchise which was never filmed.

Goal 4: Kuno Becker reveals script for new Goal movie

Becker explained the Goal 4 movie plot was put together by himself and a team of writers portraying a story revolving around an older Santiago Munez, who has transitioned into a football coach. The script is similar to the affectionate story about Santiago Munez linking the first two movies but the Goal franchise discarded the option to film Becker's idea. The Goal franchise is only thinking of commercial deals and the financial bonuses a movie would generate, he said. In conclusion, the 42-year-old Becker revealed that he tried to put forward his script for Goal 4 but will not waste his entire life convincing the naming rights department to make a film out of his script.

