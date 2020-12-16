SAPL Vs MNE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11, Brazil Serie A Match Preview

Sao Paulo host Atletico Mineiro in Round 26 of the Brazil Serie A competition. The top of the table clash is scheduled to take place at MG at Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo on Thursday, December 17, and kick-off at 6:00 AM IST. Let's look at SAPL vs MNE Dream11 prediction, SAPL vs MNE match prediction, and other details of the game.

The top of the table clash will see table-toppers Sau Paulo take on second-ranked Atletico Mineiro. Both the teams have performed exceedingly well this season as they sit at the top of the table. Sau Paulo have been in great form, managing 14 wins and eight draws in tier 25 league games. With only 3 losses in 25 matches, the table-toppers have a massive 50 points against their name.

Atletico MG is not that far from their opponents either, they are just 4 points away from being at par with tonight’s opponents and will see this game as a perfect opportunity to bridge the gap. Atletico MG have managed to draw four and lose only seven of their 25 league games. With 14 wins, the visitors have registered 46 points in the Brazil Serie A 2020 edition.

Sao Paulo walk into the game after suffering a 1-0 loss to the Corinthians. A loss against Corinthians saw Sao Paulo's 17 matches unbeaten run in Serie A come to an end. They will be hoping to bounce back in the winning ways and aim at a win tonight.

Their opponents, Mineiro FC on the other hand, are on a 4-match unbeaten run themselves. They will start the match brimming with confidence after a win against Athletico Paranaense.

Squads for SAPL vs MNE Dream11 team

São Paulo (SAPL): Tiago Volpi, Lucas Perri, Júnior, Anilson Dourado Santiago, Igor Vinícius, Bruno Alves, Robert Arboleda, Dani Alves, Pablo, Santiago Tréllez, Jonas Toró, Juanfran, Rodrigo Freitas, Thiago Couto, Walce, Reinaldo Manoel da Silva, Luciano, Vitor Bueno, Luan, Liziero, Hernanes, , Welington Damascena Santos, Igor Gomes, Paulinho Patryck Léonardo conceicao, Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor, Lucas Breno Sena Lima, , Gabriel Falcão Moreira De Lima, Diego Costa, , Marcos Antonio Augusto Junior, Joao Rojas, Gonzalo Carneiro, Vitor Samuel Ferreira Arantes, Antonio Galeano, Tchê Tchê, Brenner, Juan, Ed Carlos De Arruda Amorim

Atlético-MG- Victor, Éverson, Rafael, Jean Carlos Batista, , Nathan, Sávio Moreira De Oliveira, Sivaldo De Jesus Santos Junior, Claudio, Júnior Alonso, Réver, Guilherme Arana, Igor Rabello, Mariano, Gabriel, , Jair, Federico Zaracho, Eduardo Sasha, Guilherme Santos Da Silva , Hyoran, Alan Franco, Calebe Goncalves Ferreira Da Silva, Caio Henrique Dias Ribas De Araújo, Samuel Conceição Toscas, Talison, Rubens Antonio Dias, Allan, Marrony, Wesley Hudson Da Silva, Marquinhos, Jefferson Savarino, Diego Tardelli, Eduardo Vargas, Keno, Isaque Storoli Gavioli, Bueno, Gustavo Henrique , Dylan Borrero, Luis Filipe Dos Reis Silva

SAPL vs MNE playing 11

São Paulo: Tiago Volpi, Bruno Alves, Reinaldo, Igor Vinícius, Robert Arboleda, Hernanes, Luciano Neves, Diego Costa Barbosa, Gabriel Sara, Vitor Bueno, Brenner Souza da Silva

Atlético-MG: Rafael Pires Monteiro, Igor Rabello, Claudio Gomes-Guga, Jair Rodriguez-Jr, Hyoran Dalmoro, Marcos Keno, Guilherme Arana, Junior Alonso, Allan de Souza, Dylan Borrero

SAPL vs MNE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Tiago Volpi

Defenders- Reinaldo Manoel da Silva, B. Alves , Igor Vinícius, Robert Arboleda

Midfielders- Claudio Gomes-Guga, Hernanes, Hyoran Dalmoro, J. Rodriguez

Strikers- Marcos Keno (C), L. Neves (VC)

SAPL vs MNE match prediction

We predict a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Note: The above SAPL vs MNE Dream11 prediction, SAPL vs MNE Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SAPL vs MNE Dream11 Team and SAPL vs MNE playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.