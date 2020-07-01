Sarri Has Change Of Heart With 'Ronaldo, Dybala Have Learned To Play Together' Claim

Defending Serie A champions Juventus continued their unhindered run towards their ninth consecutive domestic glory after defeating Genoa away at Luigi Ferraris. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were again on target for Maurizio Sarri with the duo making it to the scoresheet with brilliant strikes. Manager Sarri was seemingly happy with his forwards' performances and had to roll back on his earlier claim that Ronaldo and Dybala cannot play together.

Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo have learnt to play together: Sarri

During the post-match interaction with Sky Sports Italia, Sarri stated that Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo have learnt to play together. The former Chelsea and Napoli boss revealed that he has observed quite a number of changes on how the duo function, not only on the pitch but also during the training sessions. Ronaldo and Dybala have realised that they both could reap benefits by benefitting each other on the field, said Sarri.

Juventus vs Genoa highlights: Sarri makes reversal on Dybala, Ronaldo claims

In an earlier interview before the Serie A restart after a 100-day hiatus, Sarri had claimed that it was difficult to settle in Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in the same starting lineup. However, he asserted that it was a pleasant problem. The manager has now made a reversal on his sensational claims after the splendid display by the two superstars.

Despite five shots in the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to break the deadlock against Genoa. It was only in the second half that Paulo Dybala scored after a brilliant individual display, running past the Genoa defence to hit the ball past the net. In the 56th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo doubled Juventus' lead after a blistering stunner from outside the penalty area.

Juventus star Douglas Costa made it three for Sarri in the 73rd minute after he scored a curling shot past the Genoa goalkeeper, leaving his teammates stunned. Although Andrea Pinamonti pulled back one goal for his side, Genoa could not cut down the two-goal deficit and had to forego three points at home.

Juventus vs Genoa highlights: Bianconeri lead on Serie A standings

Juventus have a four-point lead on the Serie A standings with 72 points. Lazio occupy the second spot, having bagged 68 points with 29 games played as yet. Sarri's men will next host Torino at Allianz Stadium on Saturday in their attempt to edge closer to the domestic title, for the ninth consecutive season.

Image courtesy: Juventus.com/AP