SAS Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A Live

Sassuolo will take on Juventus in the 33rd round of Serie A fixtures this week. Juventus are placed top of the Serie A table while Sassuolo find themselves in 8th place. Here is the SAS vs JUV Dream11 prediction, SAS vs JUV Dream11 team news, SAS vs JUV Dream11 match prediction and SAS vs JUV live preview.

SAS vs JUV Dream11 prediction: SAS vs JUV live

Venue: Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore

Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore Date: Wednesday, July 15 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers)

Wednesday, July 15 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) Time: 1:15 AM IST

SAS vs JUV Dream11 prediction: SAS vs JUV match prediction and preview

Juventus will be looking to take one step closer to another Serie A title when they face Sassuolo. Maurizio Sarri’s men will be looking to get back on track after collecting only one point in the last two games. Sassuolo, on the other hand, will be quietly confident of themselves ahead of the game. The club have stitched together a run of 4 consecutive wins and find themselves 8th in the Serie A table.

SAS vs JUV Dream11 prediction: Squads for SAS vs JUV playing 11

Sassuolo (SAS): Stefano Turati, Alessandro Russo, Gianluca Pegolo, Andrea Consigli, Stefano Piccinini, Alessandro Tripaldelli, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Leonardo Fontanesi, Mert Muldur, Rogerio da Silva, Federico Peluso, Gian Marco Ferrari, Filippo Romagna, Jeremy Toljan, Marlon Santos, Vlad Chiriches, Giangiacomo Magnani, Hamed Junior-Traore, Mehdi Bourabia, Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga, Andrea Ghion, Lukas Haraslin, Jacopo Pellegrini, Francesco Caputo, Giacomo Raspadori, Gregoire Defrel, Domenico Berardi

Juventus (JUV): Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia

SAS vs JUV Dream11 team: SAS vs JUV playing 11

Sassuolo: Consigli; Muldur, Santos, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Bourabia, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo

Consigli; Muldur, Santos, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Bourabia, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Bentancur, Matuidi, Rabiot; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo

SAS vs JUV Dream11 prediction: SAS vs JUV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny Defenders: Matthijs De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Gian Marco Ferrari, Santos

Matthijs De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Gian Marco Ferrari, Santos Midfielders: Rodrigo Bentancur, Jeremy Boga, Filip Djuricic

Rodrigo Bentancur, Jeremy Boga, Filip Djuricic Forwards: Paulo Dybala (VC), Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Francesco Caputo

SAS vs JUV Dream11 prediction: SAS vs JUV live

Sassulo: Francesco Caputo, Domenico Berardi and Jeremie Boga

Francesco Caputo, Domenico Berardi and Jeremie Boga Juventus: C Ronaldo, P Dybala, M De Ligt

SAS vs JUV match prediction

According to our SAS vs JUV match prediction, Juventus are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The SAS vs JUV Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SAS vs JUV Dream11 team selection does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: instagram/juventus, instagram/sassuolocalcio