SAU Vs PAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, World Cup Asian Qualifiers Preview

Saudi Arabia take on Palestine in the upcoming second round of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday. The AFC second round clash is set to take place on March 30 at the King Saud University Stadium, with the kickoff scheduled for 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SAU vs PAL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

SAU vs PAL live: SAU vs PAL Dream11 match preview

Saudi Arabia walk into the match following an inconsistent run of form as the hosts suffered a narrow 1-2 loss against Jamaica after recording a comprehensive 3-0 win over the same opponents 3 days earlier. However, they have managed to get back on the winning track as their last outing saw them register a narrow 1-0 win over against Kuwait in a friendly. Walking into the match as the 2nd ranked team on the Group D table, the hosts are unbeaten in their AFC qualifiers this season having recorded two wins and two draws so far. With eight points to their name, they find themselves just a point below 1st placed Uzbekistan and will aim to look at this match as an opportunity to move at the top of Group D.

Palestine on the other hand are one of the worst-performing teams in the AFC World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Group D as they find themselves at the bottom of the barrel. Currently slotted 5th in their group, the visitors have managed to register one draw and the same number of wins while losing three matches in the ongoing campaign. with four points from five matches, Palestine are four points away from their Tuesday night opponents and will aim to move as high as third on the group with a win. However, they face tough competition and will have to play their best football if they wish to snatch away any points from this game

SAU vs PAL Dream11 Team: SAU vs PAL Playing 11

Goalkeeper – M. Al-Owais

Defenders – M. Farawi, Y. Al-Shahrani, M. Dereya, M. Al-Berik

Midfielders –M. Kanno, T. Seyam, SA. Dawsari, O. Dabbagh

Strikers –S. Maraaba, F. Al-Muwallad

SAU vs PAL Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- F. Al-Muwallad or T. Seyam

Vice-Captain - S. Maraaba or M. Kanno

SAU vs PAL Match Prediction

Saudi Arabia start the match as favourites as the 67th-ranked team on FIFA standings is expected to eke out a narrow win over Palestine at the end of this game.

Prediction- Saudi Arabia 2-1 Palestine

Note: The above SAU vs PAL Dream11 prediction, SAU vs PAL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SAU vs PAL Dream11 Team and SAU vs PAL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.