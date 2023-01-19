Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Star will lock horns against Lionel Messi’s PSG on Thursday at 10.30 PM IST. Ronaldo and Messi, who have dominated football’s debate about the greatest of all time (GOAT) for the best part of 10 years, will face off on the pitch on Thursday for the first time since December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0.

This game will be Ronaldo's first match with his new club after his exit from Manchester United. This may be the final face-off between Ronaldo and Messi on the pitch.

In the star-studded match, apart from Messi and Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos and many other top players will also compete. Argentina and France finished the world cup final with the same goals after regulation time, thanks to Mbappe's heroics. Argentina prevailed in the shootout.

Check out all the details for the upcoming clash between PSG and Saudi All-Star XI

The PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI Football Match: Date and Venue

The PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI football match will be played on Thursday, 19 January 2023 at the King Fahd International Stadium, Saudi Arabia.

Paris-Saint-Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Match Time

The Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG football match will start at 8 pm (local time) and 10:30 pm (IST).

Paris-Saint-Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI Live Streaming in India

No Indian TV channel will air the match live, fans can still watch the live action. The game will be live-streamed via PSG TV, PSG's Facebook page, PSG's YouTube channel, PSG's Twitch channel and the Onefootball app. The match starts at 10:30 PM (India time).

Where to watch Paris-Saint-Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI live in the UK?

PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI is set to take place on Thursday, January 19 at 5 PM UK time.

Where to watch Paris-Saint-Germain vs Saudi All-Star XI ​​​​​​​ live in the USA?

PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI is set to take place on Thursday, January 19 at 12 PM UK time.