Saudi Arabia Striker Refutes Rumours Of Players Being Gifted Rolls-Royce For Argentina Win

Following Saudi Arabia’s spectacular victory 2-1 against Argentina on Day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, reports about the entire team receiving Rolls Royce cars as a reward started making headlines. While it went on to become one of the biggest talking points for football fans on social media, it seemed more like a fairy tale than reality. Media reports claimed that the Saudi Arabia's World Cup-bound players have been promised a Rolls Royce each by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

However, a video clip of Saudi Arabian striker Saleh al-Shehri is currently going viral on social media, where he can be heard quashing all the rumours. “I read a story today that as a reward for your fabulous win over Argentina, every player has been given the gift of a Rolls Royce Phantom car. Can you tell us if this is true or not? If it is true which colour would you choose?” a journalist questions Saleh.

Saleh al-Shehri shuts down Rolls Royce rumours

After listening to the question, Saleh replied with a smiling face and said, “It is not true." While the journalist labelled it as a shame, the player replied, “We’re right here to serve our nation and do our greatest. That’s the reward." At the same time, as per New York Post, Saudi Arabia head coach Herve Renard also denied all such claims.

"We have a very serious federation and ministry of sport and it is not the time to get something at this moment. We only have played one game, have two very important [group stage] games and we are hoping for some more. I don't know if you remember the press conference before Argentina. I said the Argentina game is one of the three important games we have to play. The only good thing at the end of this group stage is to finish No. 1 or No. 2,” the coach said.

Saudi Arabia lose to Poland after win over Argentina in Group C

Saudi Arabia kicked off their campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on a stellar note by trouncing the Lionel Messi-led Argentine squad in their first game. Messi scored the opening goal of the match in the 10th minute as the game went into halftime with 1-0 in the scoresheet. However, the no. 3 ranked team in the FIFA Rankings Argentina ended up conceding two goals in the second half and ended on the losing side.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia faced a defeat at the hand of Poland in the second Group C match on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski scored the winning goal for the Polish side as they completed a 2-0 victory. On the other hand, Argentina earned their first points in the World Cup 2022 by defeating Mexico 2-0 on Day 7.