Saudi Arabia Vs Palestine Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup Qualifiers Live

Following a close-edged victory over Kuwait in the international friendly, Saudi Arabia will battle it out against Palestine in the World Cup Asian qualifiers. The match will be played on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Here are the Saudi Arabia vs Palestine live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Palestine live?

There will be no official Saudi Arabia vs Palestine live stream and broadcast in India. But the live scores and crucial match developments will be uploaded regularly on the two teams' social media pages. Here are more details on how to watch Saudi Arabia vs Palestine live in India:

Venue: King Saud University Stadium, Saudi Arabia

Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Time: 11 pm IST

Saudi Arabia vs Palestine prediction and preview

Abdulelah Al Amri scored the only goal for Saudi Arabia in the game against Kuwait to kickstart their international break. The Saudi Arabian football team will be looking to continue their fine form against Palestine. Saudi Arabia sit at the second spot in the Group D World Cup qualifiers' standings with two victories and draws each, having racked up eight points in all.

The Saudis still have plenty to play for as they prepare to face Palestine. https://t.co/dswBESaLR1 — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) March 29, 2021

On the other hand, Palestine will be keen on turning around its fortunes for the better. Having won all of their five games since the last Group D fixtures were played out In November 2019, Palestine are in high spirits. However, they languish at the bottom spot with three defeats and one victory after five games.

Saudi Arabia vs Palestine team news

Hervé Renard has called up a number of youngsters for the game against Palestine. Only three players - Fahad Al Muwallad, Yasser Al Shahrani and Salem Al Dawsari boast of more than 50 international appearances in the current squad. Salman Al Faraj is out since January due to an injury, while Abdullah Al Hamdan has contracted COVID-19.

Abdelatif Bahdari and Abdallah Jaber are among the key absentees for Palestine, apart from Yaser Islame and Nazmi Al Badawi. Mahmoud Wadi misses out due to an injury, while Shehab Qombor is reportedly unwell. Oday Dabbagh has also been excluded from the squad.

Saudi Arabia vs Palestine prediction

The two sides have come up against each other on three occasions in the recent past. Saudi Arabia appear to maintain the dominance with a win to their credit. Meanwhile, Palestine are winless against Saudi Arabia, with the two games ending in a draw. Thus, Saudi Arabia appear to be the favourites to win the game 2-1.

Note: The Saudi Arabia vs Palestine prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: AFC website