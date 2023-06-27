Saudi Pro League's Best XI Would Give A Tough Fight To Players From La Liga And EPL

The Saudi Pro League has grabbed most headlines in the summer transfer window, targeting the top European stars to play in the Middle East and spending loads of money. According to the critics, the league is only a purchasing success and is not long-term prospect. The league has now snatched up some of the greatest players from the biggest teams in Europe. The Saudi Pro League first became famous when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January for free after the player’s contract was terminated with Manchester United. His presence in Saudi Arabia aided in raising the league's profile.

3 things you need to know

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have opposed the idea of EPL selling their players to Saudi Arabia

EPL is considered the world's number 1 league

Cristiano Ronaldo believes that SPL will be in the world's top 5 soon

Ronaldo's decision also sent a message to other elite players that the Saudi Pro League is a significant destination for football stars as he is reported to earn a lot of money there. Several people worried that the Portugal captain’s success would have a knock-on effect, but many star players have joined the league. However, the league is still ranked in the 60s according to FIFA and is a long way from competing with the Premier League and La Liga, but it has taken giant strides.

According to the reports, Saudi Arabia aspires to have 100 of the top international players in their league over the next five years and made their first move after signing some top players from Europe this season. This will help it achieve its goal of becoming one of the top five leagues in the world.

Nevertheless, for the time being, here is a glance at the star-studded XI that has made or is set to make the trip to the Middle East:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January on a free transfer for two and a half year contract and will be playing in the club till 2025. According to media sources, his deal is worth more than 200 million euros ($214.04 million).

Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad)

Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, followed former Real Madrid colleague Cristiano Ronaldo to the Middle East and signed as a free agent with Al Ittihad this month. Al-Ittihad won the Saudi Pro League in the 2022-23 season and is currently the best team in the league.

Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli)

Roberto Firminho will be leaving Liverpool at the end of this month as a free agent. The Brazilian is said to be in discussions with Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli.

Hakim Ziyech (Al Nassr)

According to rumours, Hakim Ziyech is on his way to Saudi club Al-Nassr for a fee of £8 million. Chelsea is rumoured to be rebuilding their roster, and Ziyech might be paired alongside Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

Ngolo Kante (Al Ittihad)

N'Golo Kante has joined Karim Benzema at the Al-Ittihad as the player's time with Chelsea has ended after 7 years. The player faced many severe injuries in his last season, missing 38 matches. According to reports, the 32-year-old midfielder will earn roughly 86 million pounds ($109.78 million) every year.

Ruben Neves (Al Hilal)

According to the reports, Ruben Neves has finalised his transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Al Hilal. This summer, Neves was one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders and was linked with moves to Arsenal, Manchester United, and many other top clubs in La Liga. Al Hilal, on the other hand, was able to win the race for his signature. Neves is a gifted midfielder with the ability to make an immediate impact at Al Hilal. Neves, who signed his contract in Paris, did so for a reported sum of 55 million euros ($60 million).

Bernardo Silva (Al Hilal)

Al Hilal is attempting to persuade Bernardo Silva to quit Manchester City for a fee of £ 80 million a year. According to the reports, there have been discussions with Jorge Mendes, and financial figures have been mentioned. Yet, the Manchester City midfielder is said to prefer Europe, as the player won a historic treble with City this season.

Kalidou Koulibali (Al Hilal)

Kalidou Koulibali has made a successful move to Al Hilal and will play a key role in the team that will be playing for the AFC Champions League title this season. His contract ends in 2026 and the financial details of the contract are not yet known. The centre-defender played a key role in Napoli’s success in Serie-A.

Sergio Ramos (Al Ahli)

Ramos has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia following his move away from PSG, with Al Ahli wanting to sign the famous centre-back. According to reports, the 37-year-old is being offered €30 million each year. Al Nassr, on the other hand, has emerged as another candidate to sign Ramos and reunite him with CR7, who played together during their time at Real Madrid.

Matt Doherty (Al Ittihad)

According to the reports, After six months at Atletico Madrid, Ireland international Matt Doherty is in discussions to sign as a free agent in Saudi Arabia. Negotiations with Al-Ittihad, overseen by former Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo, are still underway.

Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli)

The Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is reported to be leaving Chelsea to join Al Ahli and is set to undergo his medical in Saudi Arabia next week. According to the reports, Mendy decided to leave Stamford Bridge after losing his starting position to Kepa in the 2022-23 campaign.