Saudi Transfer News: Players Who Have Moved And Are Likely To Move To Saudi Pro League

Saudi Pro League has become the most sought after destination for footballers across the world. The transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr seem to have opened a new window of opportunities as Saudi Arabian clubs have been splashing the cash on new players. Recently a host of players including Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been linked with a move to the Asian country.

Karim Benzema became the first player in this transfer window to confirm a move to Saudi Arabia. The French striker ended his 14-year association with Real Madrid and signed for Al-Ittihad as the announcement was made final on Tuesday. He could be followed by a few other players as recent reports suggested the bandwagon has only started.

Benzema could be joined by N'Golo Kante whose contract with Chelsea is set to be expired this summer. Noted journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the French midfielder will be joining Al-Ittihad and is set to be rewarded with a lucrative contract.

READ MORE: PSG's Sergio Rico's Health Sees Improvement After Horse Accident In Spain

N’Golo Kanté to Al Ittihad, here we go! #CFC ◉ Medical tests completed in London. ◉ 2 year deal with an option for further season. ◉ €100m per season salary — figure includes image rights, commercial deals and ‘creative’ portfolio.

N’Golo Kanté to Al Ittihad, here we go! 🟡⚫️🇸🇦 #CFC



◉ Medical tests completed in London.



◉ 2 year deal with an option for further season.



◉ €100m per season salary — figure includes image rights, commercial deals and ‘creative’ portfolio. pic.twitter.com/aHflFM9VMI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is the latest to be linked with a move to the country. The 30-year-old does have a contract till 2025 and any interested parties require a massive transfer fee to acquire his service. Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will be a free player once his current contract expires and he has also been the subject of interest from Al-Nassr.

READ MORE: Tottenham Hotspur Hire Ange Postecoglou As New Manager After He Leaves Celtic

A three-year contract has been mooted and it remains to be seen how things fare in the near future. Lionel Messi also received one of the most outrageous offers in the transfer market as Al-Hilal reportedly approached Messi with a reported offer of €1.2 billion. But the 35-year-old is now on the verge of joining Inter Miami as He would be on his way to the Major League Soccer as per the latest reports.