Saul Niguez Takes Twitter By Storm With Bombshell Atletico Madrid Exit Announcement

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez took Twitter by storm with a recent tweet in which he claimed that he will soon be on his way to a new club. The Spain international has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United touted as a possible destination for the midfielder.

Also Read | La Liga return 'what we all need', says Atletico Madrid's Correa

Saul Niguez transfer: Midfielder set to leave Atletico Madrid

Saul Niguez tweeted an image which read, “New club…I’ll announce in three days.” Latest media reports in the UK claimed that Man United will attempt to lure the midfielder by offering him hefty wages amounting to £200,000 a week. It is reported that Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been scouting Saul Niguez to replace the former Juventus midfielder if he departs at the end of the season.

If the Saul Niguez transfer reports turn out to be true, it would be the second incident when a player has openly spoken on his departure. Earlier in 2017, Antoine Griezmann had created a 30-minute documentary in which he spoke on his transfer away from Atletico Madrid. However, the striker continued for a season at the Wanda Metropolitano, before joining Barcelona in a big-money move in 2018.

Also Read | Gareth Bale imitates playing golf during Real Madrid training as fans await LaLiga return

Saul Niguez transfer: Spaniard linked with Man United move

Saul Niguez has been with Atletico Madrid since the age of 14. The midfielder still has six years left on his current contract with the Rojiblancos. It is reported that the Spanish giants will expect a hefty price if they are to let him leave. Man United have long been linked with Saul Niguez. In fact, the club first scouted him back in 2014 when he was on loan with Rayo Vallecano.

Also Read | LaLiga return to be facilitated by league games being broadcast for free in June: Report

Atletico Madrid placed sixth on the table as LaLiga return inches closer

Saul Niguez is in his eighth season at Atletico Madrid. He has racked up 286 appearances while scoring 38 goals in all competitions. Meanwhile, LaLiga resumes on June 11 after a lengthy coronavirus lockdown. Barcelona are placed top of the table with 58 points followed by Real Madrid with 56 points. Atletico Madrid are placed a distant sixth on the table with 45 points so far.

Also Read | Barcelona and Real Madrid return to training in groups of 10 as LaLiga return looms