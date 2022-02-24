'Saviour': Man United Fans Chant Anthony Elanga Song As He Sets Club Record With UCL Goal

Anthony Elanga was an unknown talent until recently when he went on to become an indispensable part of the Manchester United team. The youngster has been impressive while coming from the bench and on Thursday, he kept alive Manchester United's Champions League season, scoring a goal against Atletico Madrid in the 1st leg of the Round of 16.

The Sweden U21 star's goal off Bruno Fernandes' pass was his first in the Champions League. Following his exploits, the young attacker gave Manchester United fans a new song to sing.

The Anthony Elanga song

The 19-year-old recently scored a goal against Leeds United in the Premier League recently and had labelled the 4-2 win as the most amazing experience. He had even said that besides scoring, it was amazing for him to listen to the Manchester United fans chanting songs by his name.

The moment happened once again during Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Champions League match when Anthony Elanga scored the equalising goal in the 80th minute to send Manchester United fans crazy. After the draw, the fans were heard chanting the song by his name, the video of which was shared by the club on its social media handle.

Manchester United supporters made the Anthony Elanga chant to the tune of ‘Rhythm is a Dancer’, a 1992 hit by German group Snap.

Here's the lyrics to the Anthony Elanga song chant

“Rhythm is a dancer, Anthony Elanga,

You won’t stop him if you dare,

Came from Scandinavia,

To be United’s saviour,

Scoring goals from everywhere.”

Anthony Elanga records and post-match comments

Anthony Elanga became the youngest Manchester United goalscorer in the Champions League (19 years, 302 days) after scoring the equaliser against Atletico Madrid. The youngster made his debut for the Red Devils in May 2021 against Leicester, however, he has been able to find more game time this season and has two goals to his name in 13 appearances across competitions.

After scoring the match-saving goal for Manchester United, Anthony Elanga said, "I've dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League against top European teams like Atletico Madrid. It's a dream come true. I told you how calm and cool I am and, whenever I'm given an opportunity, I want to repay the manager and give 150 per cent every time I step onto the pitch."

He added, "I just do what I can do, I want to be the best player on the pitch and I appreciate the boss. You've got to stay in the game because anything can happen. We didn't play the best in the first half but improved after the substitutions in the second half. The manager said to me to make the defenders scared and run in behind and, when I get the opportunity, to take it."