SBG Vs VIK Dream11: Sarpsborg Vs Viking Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Sarpsborg 08 and Viking FK will lock horns in what promises to be a fascinating clash on Matchday 9 of the ongoing Eliteserien. The game will be played at the Sarpsborg Stadion in Norway and will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Friday, June 25. With just hours left for kick-off here's a look at the SBG vs VIK Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

SBG vs VIK preview

Sarpsborg pulled off a surprise result last weekend when they beat 26-time league champions Rosenborg 1-0 away from home. The result leaves the hosts at 10th in the league table, seven points off the top four, with two games in hand. Sarpsborg have failed to win any of their last six meetings with Viking, losing both encounters last season, but a victory on Friday could see them leapfrog their opponents into sixth place on goal difference. As for Viking, they were unable to build on their impressive 4-1 win against Valerenga two weeks ago as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 away at Sanderfjord last Sunday. Viking are currently seventh in the standings, 11 points of leaders Molde, with two games in hand. Viking will be favourites despite the turn of events last week.

SBG vs VIK injury and availability news

Sarpsborg boss Lars Bohinen may opt for the same playing XI after their successes against Rosenborg last time out. Young Malian forward Ibrahima Kone will likely lead the attack and will be joined by Anton Salestros and Joachim Soltvedt. Viking meanwhile will rest their hopes on Veton Berisha with support likely to be provided by Harald Nilsen Tangen and Kevin Kabran.

SBG vs VIK predicted XIs

Sarpsborg: Kristiansen; Odegaard, Utvik, Dyrestam; Wichne, Naess, Palsson, Thomasson; Saletros, Kone, Soltvedt

Kristiansen; Odegaard, Utvik, Dyrestam; Wichne, Naess, Palsson, Thomasson; Saletros, Kone, Soltvedt Viking: Austbo; Sebulonsen, Heggheim, Hove, Vevatne; Torsteinbo, Bell, Friojonsson; Tangen, Berisha, Kabran

SBG vs VIK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Kristiansen

Defenders: Utvik, Heggheim, Dyrestam

Midfielders: Bell, Thomasson, Friojonsson, Palsson

Forwards: Berisha, Soltvedt, Kone

SBG vs VIK Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Sarpsborg: Soltvedt, Kone, Thomasson

Viking: Berisha, Bell, Friojonsson

SBG vs VIK Dream11 prediction

We predict that Viking will clinch a hard-fought 2-1 win against Sarpsborg on Friday.

