SCEB Vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Indian Super League 2020 Match Preview

SC East Bengal will play Chennaiyin FC in the next Indian Super League game. The match is scheduled to be played at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa on Saturday, December 26 and kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at SCEB vs CFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs CFC match prediction among other details of this iSL fixture.
The #TorchBearers will be up against Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan from 7.30 PM tonight!— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 26, 2020
হিরো আইএসএল-এর সপ্তম রাউন্ডে আজ আমরা মুখোমুখি হবো চেন্নাইয়িন এফসি-র, তিলক ময়দানে সন্ধ্যে ৭.৩০ টা থেকে। #ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal #SCEBCFC pic.twitter.com/sAWlF6cGBw
SC East Bengal have started off their ISL campaign very poorly as the Bengal side are yet to register a win in the tournament. Sitting at the bottom of the barrel, they have manage to register only 2 points off six games and need to solve their issues starting from the top. With only 3 goals scored and 11 conceded, they will be aiming to be back to winning ways as they lock horns against Chennaiyin FC.
Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have started of their season very well. Following a win against Jamshedpur FC in their opener, the Chennai-based side fell off the wagon and could not continue the winning momentum as they suffered from 2 losses and 2 losses. However, they have looked to pick up their mistakes and rectify them as Csaba Laszlo's men came back with a win against FC Goa in their last outing. WIth 8 points off 6 games, the Marina Machans are slotted 8th in the ISL 2020-21 table. They will be looking to beat the bottom-ranked SC East Bengal on Saturday and take a positive stride towards a higher ranking.
SC East Bengal- Debjit Majumder, Scott Neville, Surchandra Singh Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Fox, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Haobam Tomba Singh
Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Eli Sabia, Deepak Tangri, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Rafael Crivellaro, Edwin Vanspaul ,Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Jakub Sylvestr, Anirudh Thapa
Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Daniel Fox, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Scott Neville
Midfielders: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa
Strikers: Jakub Sylvestr
Captain: Jakub Sylvestr or Rafael Crivellaro
Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte or Vishal Kaith
We predict a win for Chennaiyin FC as they look to build a good momentum before their upcoming matches.
Prediction SC East Bengal 0-2 Chennaiyin FC
Note: The above SCEB vs CFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs CFC Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCEB vs CFC Dream11 Team and SCEB vs CFC playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.