SCEB Vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Indian Super League 2020 Match Preview

SC East Bengal will play Chennaiyin FC in the next Indian Super League game. The match is scheduled to be played at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa on Saturday, December 26 and kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at SCEB vs CFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs CFC match prediction among other details of this iSL fixture.

SC East Bengal have started off their ISL campaign very poorly as the Bengal side are yet to register a win in the tournament. Sitting at the bottom of the barrel, they have manage to register only 2 points off six games and need to solve their issues starting from the top. With only 3 goals scored and 11 conceded, they will be aiming to be back to winning ways as they lock horns against Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have started of their season very well. Following a win against Jamshedpur FC in their opener, the Chennai-based side fell off the wagon and could not continue the winning momentum as they suffered from 2 losses and 2 losses. However, they have looked to pick up their mistakes and rectify them as Csaba Laszlo's men came back with a win against FC Goa in their last outing. WIth 8 points off 6 games, the Marina Machans are slotted 8th in the ISL 2020-21 table. They will be looking to beat the bottom-ranked SC East Bengal on Saturday and take a positive stride towards a higher ranking.

SCEB vs CFC playing 11

SC East Bengal- Debjit Majumder, Scott Neville, Surchandra Singh Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Fox, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Haobam Tomba Singh

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Eli Sabia, Deepak Tangri, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Rafael Crivellaro, Edwin Vanspaul ,Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Jakub Sylvestr, Anirudh Thapa

SCEB vs CFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Daniel Fox, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Scott Neville

Midfielders: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa

Strikers: Jakub Sylvestr

SCEB vs CFC Dream11 team Top picks

Captain: Jakub Sylvestr or Rafael Crivellaro

Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte or Vishal Kaith

SCEB vs CFC match prediction

We predict a win for Chennaiyin FC as they look to build a good momentum before their upcoming matches.

Prediction SC East Bengal 0-2 Chennaiyin FC

Note: The above SCEB vs CFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs CFC Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCEB vs CFC Dream11 Team and SCEB vs CFC playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.