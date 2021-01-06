SCEB Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

SC East Bengal take on FC Goa in their upcoming Hero Indian Super League match. The fixture is slated to be held at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on Wednesday, 6th January with kick-off at 7.30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SCEB vs FCG Dream11 prediction, top picks, among other details of this ISL clash.

FC Goa are set to play SC East Bengal as they look to solidify their position in the top 4. Juan Ferrando's men have registered 4 wins and earned 14 points from their 9 league games as they are slotted third in the ISL rankings. The hosts on the other hand are currently second-last on the table having managed to gain only six points from their 8 league matches. Despite remaining winless in their first seven league games, SC East Bengal look to be finally on the right track as they won their first match against last-ranked Odisha FC by a 3-1 margin. Robbie Fowler's men will be aiming to carry on the positive momentum as they look to fight for a top 4 slot as the tournament progresses.

SCEB vs FCG Dream11 team (Squads)

SC East Bengal- Debjit Majumder, Mohammed Rafique, C.K. Vineeth, Mirshad Michu, Narayan Das, Gurtej Singh, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Rafique Ali Sardar, Haobam Tomba Singh, Lalramchullova, Daniel Fox, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Mohammed Irshad, Milan Singh, Sankar Roy, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Samad Mallick, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Surchandra Singh, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Loken Meitei, Balwant Singh

FC Goa- Shubham Das, Mohammad Nawaz, Antonio Dylan Ignacio Da Silva, Iván Garrido, Naveen Kumar, Leander D’Cunha, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Redeem Tlang, Mohamed Ali, Sarineo Fernandes, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chote, Aibanbha Dohling, Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Princeton Rebello, Nestor Dias, Seminlen Doungel, Phrangki Buam, Devendra Dhaku Murgaokar, Aaren D’Silva, Flan Ansel Gomes, Lenny Rodrigues, Jorge Ortíz, Igor Angulo, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes

SCEB vs FCG Playing 11 (Predicted lineups)

SC East Bengal - Debjit Majumder, Jacques Maghoma, Daniel Fox, Mohammed Rafique, Milan Singh, Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Haobam Singh

FC Goa - Mohammad Nawaz, Brandon Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Saviour Gama, James Donachie, Alexander Jesuraj Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz

SCEB vs FCG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders - Scott Neville, Raju Gaikwad, Saviour Gama, James Donachie

Midfielders - Matti Steinmann, Edu Bedia, Anthony Pilkington, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz, Jacques Maghoma

Striker - Igor Angulo

SCEB vs FCG Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Igor Angulo or Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

Vice-Captain- Anthony Pilkington or Matti Steinmann

SCEB vs FCG Match Prediction

Prediction: SC East Bengal 0-3 FC Goa

Note: The above SCEB vs FCG Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs FCG match prediction and top picks are based on our own analysis, SCEB vs FCG Dream11 team and SCEB vs FCG playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result