SCEB Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

SC East Bengal take on NorthEast United FC in their upcoming Indian Super League clash on Tuesday. The match is slated to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 23 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details of this ISL encounter.

SCEB vs NEUFC live: SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 match preview

SC East Bengal were never in contention for a top-four spot after a dismal start to their ongoing ISL campaign. After a series of inconsistent performances, the Kolkata outfit finds itself slotted 9th on the ISL table with three wins, eight draws and seven losses to their name. With 17 points from 18 games so far, Robbie Fowler's men walk into the match following a 3-1 loss to neighbours and arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous ISL outing. With nothing but pride to play for, SC East Bengal will be hoping to gather as many points as possible and look to end their group stage campaign on a high.

NorthEast United on the other hand saw their latest outing end in a thrilling encounter as the Highlanders played out a 3-3 draw against Chennaiyin FC. Currently slotted fifth on the table, Khalid Jamil's men have registered six wins so far, pocketing 27 points in the league. They are eyeing an ISL playoff spot and will have to make sure they avoid any slip-ups with Hyderabad FC holding a one-point lead and FC Goa sitting three points clear in the third position.

SCEB vs NEUFC Playing 11

SC East Bengal- Debjit Majumder, Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Bright Enobakhare

NorthEast United FC- Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Ashutosh Mehta, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Deshorn Brown, Luis Machado

SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Subhashish Roy Chowdhury

Defenders- Scott Neville, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Narayan Das

Midfielders- Khassa Camara, Matti Steinmann, Federico Gallego, Jacques Maghoma

Strikers- Luis Machado, Bright Enobakhare

SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Luis Machado or Matti Steinmann

Vice-Captain- Bright Enobakhare or Federico Gallego

SCEB vs NEUFC Match Prediction

Given NorthEast United's excellent run and the hunger to qualify for the playoff spot, we expect the highlanders to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes on Tuesday.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 0-2 NorthEast United FC

Note: The above SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs NEUFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team and SCEB vs NEUFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.