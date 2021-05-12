SCH Vs HER Dream11: Schalke Vs Hertha Berlin Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Schalke look to set their disappointment of relegation aside as they will face Hertha Berlin in their next Bundesliga fixture at the Veltins-Arena. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM local time on Wednesday, May 12 (9:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the SCH vs HER Dream11 prediction, top picks and our SCH vs HER Dream11 team.

SCH vs HER preview

Schalke have endured a nightmare season, to say the least. Having finished runners up to Bayern Munich in 2017-18, Dimitrios Grammozis' are now relegated as they sit at rock bottom of the Bundesliga standings. Schalke have won just two games all season and recorded their name in some of the most unwanted records.

The 2017-18 Bundesliga runner ups suffered the second-longest winless run this season as they went a staggering 30 games without a win. They finally snapped that winless run against Hoffenheim on January 9th by registering a 4-0 victory. As a result, they successfully managed to not surpass the 31 games winless run that Tazmania Berlin had in 1965/66. With just three games remaining in their Bundesliga season, they will hope to end their miserable campaign on a high.

Schalke have ended their 30-game winless run in the Bundesliga:



LDDDLLDLLLLDDLLLLLLDLDDLLLDLLLW



Their first league win in 359 days. pic.twitter.com/jLNCgIG1YD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 9, 2021

On the other hand, Hertha Berlin have had a disappointing season as well since they find themselves in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings. Pál Dárdai's side currently have 31 points from 31 games and are level on points with sixteenth place Arminia but with a game in hand. If Hertha Berlin are to avoid relegation this campaign they will desperately require a win against a Schalke side that is low on confidence.

SCH vs HER Dream11 team

Schalke: Ralf Fährmann; Timo Becker, Shkodran Mustafi, Malick Thiaw; Alessandro Schöpf, Can Bozdogan, Sead Kolasinac, Kerim Calhanoglu; Amine Harit, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Matthew Hoppe

💬 Dimitrios #Grammozis at the #S04BSC press conference: "In terms of team news, not much has changed since the Hoffenheim game. The players who were there are mostly the ones who will also be available against Hertha." #S04 pic.twitter.com/uZevkiYAZV — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) May 10, 2021

Hertha Berlin: Alexander Schwolow; Lukas Klünter, Niklas Stark, Marton Dardai; Peter Pekarik, Santiago Ascacibar, Lucas Tousart, Matheus Cunha; Nemanja Radonjic, Jhon Cordoba, Krzysztof Piatek

SCH vs HER top picks

Schalke: Matthew Hoppe

Hertha Berlin: Jhon Cordoba, Krzysztof Piatek

SCH vs HER Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alexander Schwolow

Defenders: Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac, Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark

Midfielders: Lucas Tousart, Matheus Cunha, Amine Harit

Forwards: Jhon Cordoba, Krzysztof Piatek, Matthew Hoppe

SCH vs HER Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Hertha Berlin will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SCH vs HER Dream11 prediction, SCH vs HER match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCH vs HER Dream11 team and SCH vs HER Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.