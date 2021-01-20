SCH Vs KOL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

Schalke 04 take on FC Koln on Matchday 17 of their ongoing Bundesliga campaign. The match is slated to be played at VELTINS-Arena on Wednesday, January 20, with kick-off at 11:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SCH vs KOL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, team news, and other details.

💪 Another big game in the Ruhrpott coming up.#effzeh play auf Schalke this evening, as we face @s04_en.



#️⃣: #S04KOE

🕓: 18:30 CET

📌: Veltins-Arena

📺: https://t.co/FMSaEgRlEC pic.twitter.com/5S7BW7pyEZ — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) January 20, 2021

.

The Wednesday night relegation clash will see both teams fight it out and move a step closer to get out of the relegation zone. Koln, who are currently slotted 16th on the table with 12 points hold a significant advantage over Schalke who are the bottom-most team in the Bundesliga. With just 7 points from 16 games, the hosts are desperate for a victory while Koln will be aiming to jump out of the bottom three with a win on Wednesday.

SCH vs KOL Dream11 Team News

Schalke will play the match without Goncalo Paciencia and Steven Skrzybski as the duo is still in recovery. However, they will welcome the return of Omar Mascarel while Alessandro Schopf could also feature against Klon. The hosts will also question the fitness of Nassim Boujella and Salif Sane with the duo a major doubt for the Koln match.

Koln will remain without the services of Florian Kainz and Sebastian Andersson as the duo is still recovering from injuries. Apart from them, Markus Gisdol has all players available for the match without any new injury concerns. He is also unlikely to make major changes to the team and could possibly hand Anthony Modeste a start after he came off the bench in their last game.

SCH vs KOL Playing 11

Schalke- Ralf Fährmann, Matija Nastasic, Ozan Kabak, Timo Becker, Sead Kolasinac, Suat Serdar, Benjamin Stambouli, Mark Uth, Alessandro Schopf, Amine Harit, Matthew Hoppe

FC Koln- Timo Horn, Rafael Czichos, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Marius Wolf, Sava-Arangel Cestic, Jonas Hector, Salih Ozcan, Ellyes Skhiri, Ondrej Duda, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Anthony Modeste

SCH vs KOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Ralf Fährmann

Defenders- Matija Nastasic, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Sead Kolasinac, Rafael Czichos

Midfielders- Ondrej Duda, Amine Harit, Ellyes Skhiri, Suat Serdar

Strikers- Anthony Modeste, Matthew Hoppe

SCH vs KOL Dream11 team: Top picks

Captain- Matthew Hoppe or Anthony Modeste

Vice-Captain- Amine Harit or Ondrej Duda

SCH vs KOL Match Prediction

We predict a narrow win for Schalke at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Schalke 1-0 Koln

Note: The above SCH vs KOL Dream11 prediction, SCH vs KOL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCH vs KOL Dream11 Team and SCH vs KOL playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.