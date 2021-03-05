SCH Vs MAZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

Matchday 24 of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign sees Schalke 04 playing host to FSV Mainz 05 in the upcoming German League clash on Friday. The match is set to be played on March 5 at the Veltins-Arena with the kickoff scheduled for 1:00 AM (Saturday, March 6) according to IST. Let's have a look at the SCH vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, playing 11 alongside other match details of this Bundesliga encounter.

SCH vs MAZ live: SCH vs MAZ Dream11 match preview

Schalke 04 have had a torrid time in the ongoing Bundesliga season so far as the hosts are at the bottom of the barrel occupying the 18th spot on the Bundesliga table. They have registered only one win so far while playing six draws and losing 16 games this season. With just 9 points from 23 games, Schalke 04 have been chopping and axing managers in a desperate attempt to get back on the right track. The Friday night encounter against the easiest possible opponents provides them with the perfect opportunity to turn their fortunes around and bounce back by gathering some crucial points in their next game

FSV Mainz 05 on the other hand suffered from a narrow 0-1 loss against Augsburg in their last competitive outing. Despite being 17th on the table, the visitors still hold a massive eight-point lead over their Friday night opponents as they have recorded four wins, five draws and 14 losses this season. With 17 points to their name, a win today for Bo Svensson's men will be enough to push them out of the drop zone and as high as 15th on the league table.

SCH vs MAZ Playing 11

Schalke 04- Michael Langer, Malick Thiaw, Shkodran Mustafi, Timo Becker, Sead Kolasinac, William, Omar Mascarell, Benjamin Stambouli, Amine Harit, Suat Serdar, Matthew Hoppe

FSV Mainz 05- Robin Zentner, Moussa Niakhate, Stefan Bell, Jerry St. Juste, Danny da Costa, Philipp Mwene, Kevin Stoger, Leandro Barreiro, Danny Latza, Karim Onisiwo, Adam Szalai

SCH vs MAZ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Robin Zentner

Defenders- Shkodran Mustafi Jerry St. Juste, Sead Kolasinac, Stefan Bell

Midfielders- Suat Serdar, Kevin Stoger, Amine Harit, Danny Latza

Strikers- Matthew Hoppe, Karim Onisiwo

SCH vs MAZ Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Karim Onisiwo or Amine Harit

Vice-Captain- Matthew Hoppe or Danny Latza

SCH vs MAZ Match Prediction

We expect FSV Mainz 05 to shrug off their loss to Augsburg and bounce back to winnings ways against Schalke 04 on Friday.

Prediction- Schalke 04 0-1 FSV Mainz 05

Note: The above SCH vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, SCH vs MAZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCH vs MAZ Dream11 Team and SCH vs MAZ Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.