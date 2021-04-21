Schalke Fans ATTACK Players, Staff After Bundesliga Relegation, Launch Fireworks

Fans of Schalke 04 have taken a harsh step against the players with reports of Schalke players being attacked by their own fans flooding in. The incident took place after the club's loss to Bielefeld which confirmed Schalke's relegation from Bundesliga at the end of this season.

How did Schalke get relegated?

On Tuesday, Schalke 04 suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Arminia Bielefeld at the Schuco Arena which was their 21st league defeat of the ongoing Bundesliga season. With Die Königsblauen failing to collect three points, news of The Royal Blues dropping down to Bundesliga 2 became eminent.

Currently slotted 20th on the league table, Die Knappen have been one of the most inconsistent sides in the ongoing Bundesliga season with Schalke 04 managing to record only two wins in 30 league matches. The Miners recorded a massive 4-0 win over Hoffenheim in the second week of January with their second win coming against Augsburg on April 11. Apart from the two league victories, they have been able to also pocket wins over FC Schweinfurt and Ulm in the DFB Pokal.

FC Schalke's poor performances saw the club's board and management apply a chop and change policy. However, the new managers were not given enough time, which led to FC Schalke 04 becoming the first Bundesliga team to have five managers during a single season.

With 'Royal Blues' having no hope of moving out of the drop zone while having the final four Bundesliga games in hand, supporters have been disgusted at the club's on-field performances this season. However, some fans have taken their anger too far as few fans reportedly attacked some of the club's players.

What happened to Schalke 04 players? Fans attack teams after Bielefeld loss

FC Schalke players were greeted by a mob of over 600 fans who waited for the team bus to arrive at Veltins-Arena. Despite the team returning in the late hours of the day in Gelsenkirchen, the players saw a hefty crowd awaiting their return as the players and club officials were scheduled to have a brief discussion with them.

However, things took a turn for the worse as eggs and fireworks were thrown towards players who were hit by them and were left bloodied. The players were also abused as fans were also reported to chase down the squad who ran into the stadium parameters.

Schalke relegation: Club releases statement after dropping down

There was an exchange between the team and some groups of fans in the early hours of this morning. Some individuals overstepped boundaries that are non-negotiable for Schalke 04.#S04 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) April 21, 2021

Schalke 04 shared a statement with regards to the incident which stated: "During the course of the encounter, some currently unidentified individuals overstepped boundaries that are non-negotiable for FC Schalke 04. Despite the understandable frustration and anger with our relegation to Bundesliga 2, the club can never accept the physical endangerment of our players and staff. That is exactly what occurred during last night’s confrontation. The club strongly condemns this behaviour and stands behind our staff."