Schalke Vs VFB Stuttgart Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Game Preview

FC Schalke, in their last game, failed to record a single shot on target and they will hope to change things when they welcome a recently promoted VfB Stuttgart to the Arena AufSchalkeon this week. The game will be played on Friday, October 30 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:00 AM IST. Here's a look at the Schalke vs VFB Stuttgart live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Bundesliga Schedule: Schalke vs VFB Stuttgart prediction and preview

Schalke comes into this game on the back of a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund while VfB Stuttgart drew 1-1 with Koln. FC Schalke were not long ago a team that used to play in European competitions but have not won a single game since the turn of the year and during this season, have drawn one and lost four of their five games.

VfB Stuttgart lost their season opener but have been undefeated in their last four, winning two and drawing two and will look to get the better of a side that are yet to win a league game this season. Based on recent form, our SCH vs STU Dream11 prediction is a VfB Stuttgart win, as they are in a good form.

M A T C H D A Y! 🔥 Auf geht’s, Jungs #auscannstatt ‼️ Eure Tipps für heute Abend? #S04VfB 👇⚪🔴 #VfB pic.twitter.com/qMcKfzNWJE — VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) October 30, 2020

Schalke vs VFB Stuttgart team news

Schalke manager Manuel Baum will be unable to count on goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann, striker Mark Uth and Suat Serdar as the trio are out due to injuries. The manager will also be without Ozan Kabak as the Turkish star remains suspended.

VFB Stuttgart too will be without the services of as many as six players with Maxime Awoudja, Clinton Mola, Philipp Forster, Erik Thommy, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Borna Sosa are all absentees for the game.

Schalke vs VFB Stuttgart predicted XIs

FC Schalke probable 11 - T. Ronnow; Ludewig, Sane, Nastasic, Oczipka; Bentaleb, Mascareli, Harit; Skrzybski, Ibisevic, Raman

Vfb Stuttgart probable 11 - Kobel; Stenzel, Karazor, Kempf; Warnangituka, Mangala, Endo, Coulibaly; Didavi, Castro; Kalajdzic

How to watch Schalke vs VFB Stuttgart live?

The Schalke vs VFB Stuttgart live stream will be exclusively available on the FanCode app. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can either do so on the FanCode app or follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 1:00 am IST on October 31, Saturday.

