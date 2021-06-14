SCO Vs CZR Dream11: Scotland Vs Czech Republic Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Scotland square off against the Czech Republic in their first match of UEFA Euro 2020 on Monday, June 14. The group D clash is set to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SCO vs CZR Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

Highs and lows.



After 23 years of waiting to return to a men's major tournament, there's just one day left.



We've had the lows. Now it's time for the highs.#EURO2020 | #SCO pic.twitter.com/FzR9Ly1FCf — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 13, 2021

SCO vs CZR Match Preview

Scotland will head into their first match of Euro 2020 brimming with confidence following a fine run of form ahead of their summer tournament. The hosts will start the game following a five-match unbeaten streak with their latest match ending in a narrow 0-1 win over Luxembourg. Currently ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings, the Tartan Army finds itself in a tough group after drawing up the likes of England and Croatia. They will aim at getting the better of their opponent and kick off their European Championship campaign with a win on Monday.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, will start the game following an inconsistent run of form which saw them record two wins, two losses and one draw in their previous five outings. Ahead of the Euro 2020, the visitors locked horns in two international friendlies against Italy and Albania respectively. They suffered a heavy 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Italy in their first warm-up game but managed to bounce back and record a massive 3-1 win over Albania in their latest outing.

SCO vs CZR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - P. Schick or J. McGinn

Vice-Captain - CA Adams or T. Suchek

SCO vs CZR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - T. Vaclik

Defenders – T. Kalas, A. Robertson, K. Tierney, V. Coufal

Midfielders – J. McGinn, V. Darida, S.McTominay, T. Suchek

Strikers – CA Adams, P. Schick

SCO vs CZR Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, Scotland are expected to start the match as favourites. We predict the hosts to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points in their Euro 2020 opener on Monday.

Prediction- Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic

Note: The above SCO vs CZR Dream11 prediction, SCO vs CZR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCO vs CZR Dream11 Team and SCO vs CZR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result