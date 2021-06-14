Scotland Vs Czech Republic Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Scotland will take on the Group D rivals the Czech Republic to kick off their Euro 2020 campaign. The game will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. With just hours left for kick-off, here's a look at how to watch Scotland vs Czech Republic on TV, Euro 2020 live stream details, team news, Scotland vs Czech Republic h2h record and our Scotland vs Czech Republic prediction for the same.

Scotland vs Czech Republic prediction and preview

Both Scotland and Czech Republic don't harbour hopes of toppling either England or Croatia from the top two slots but will battle for the third spot which could see them qualify for the knockouts. Scotland returns to the major tournament scheme of things for the first time since the 1998 World Cup, and three points in front of the home fans will be nothing short of historic for Steve Clarke's side. Scotland have failed to progress past the group stage in their two previous participations in the European Championship and remained unbeaten in their two pre-tournament friendlies. Clarke's side clinched a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, before clinching a 1-0 win over minnows Luxembourg.

As for Czech Republic, the Euro 2020 marks their seventh successive appearance after their heroics of 1996. Jaroslav Silhavy's side suffered a 4-0 defeat to Italy in their first pre-tournament friendly but managed to return to winning ways courtesy of a 3-1 success over Albania. A win in this tie is key for both teams if they aim at qualifying via the third spot in Group D, and Czech Republic have a notorious habit of making deep runs in the knockouts. They made the final in 1996, the semi-final in 2004 and reached the quarterfinals in 2012. Scotland will be favourites at home nonetheless and will look to clinch the three points on Monday.

Scotland vs Czech Republic H2H record

The two teams have met nine teams previously but this will mark their first game in a major competition. The teams are split evenly with both Scotland and Czech Republic registering four wins with a solitary draw. However, Scotland are favourites having won the last three meetings between the two sides including their twin victories in the Nations League.

Scotland vs Czech Republic team news

Scotland are at full strength and have no injury concerns plaguing them at the moment, with the likes of Kieran Tierney, Andrew Robertson, Che Adams, Scott McTominay all expected to start. Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes operated as the front two and are expected to keep their places, while Callum McGregor is expected to start ahead of Chelsea's Billy Gilmour. Czech Republic meanwhile have Lukas Provod ruled out of the competition with a knee injury. Patrick Schick is likely to start ahead of Burnley's Matej Vydra, with West Ham United duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek also set to feature.

Scotland vs Czech Republic team news: Predicted XIs

Scotland: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; O'Donnell, McTominay, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; O'Donnell, McTominay, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Kral; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream: How to watch Scotland vs Czech Republic on TV

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The Scotland vs Czech Republic live broadcast in India will be available from 6:30 PM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

(Image Courtesy: Scotland, Czech Republic Instagram)