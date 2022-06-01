Scotland and Ukraine will face off in a World Cup qualifying encounter on Thursday. The winner of the match will face Wales in the final of the qualification round on June 5 to be in Qatar later this year. Wales had advanced to the final of the World Cup qualification second round after defeating Austria 2-1 earlier in March. The match between Scotland and Ukraine had been scheduled for March but had to be postponed due to Russia's unprovoked invasion. This will be Ukraine's first competitive match since Russia invaded the country earlier this year.

Despite widespread support for the war-torn country, Scotland will be desperate to win the match against Ukraine. Scotland will play their first World Cup in 24 years if they win their match against Ukraine and then defeat Wales in the final of the qualification round. However, Steve Clarke's squad must first defeat an emotionally-charged Ukrainian side.

Ukraine, on the other side, will be hoping to win tonight's game to bring some good news to its citizens, who have been forced into an unwanted war by Vladimir Putin's Russia. In November 2021, Oleksandr Petrakov's team played Bosnia and Herzegovina in their final World Cup qualification game. They had won 2-0 over Bosnia and Herzegovina to qualify for the next round.

FIFA World Cup: How to watch qualifiers on TV and Online in UK?

In the United Kingdom, where the match is expected to gain the most attention, football enthusiasts can tune in to Sky Sports to watch the live broadcast. For online audiences, the match will be live-streamed on Sky Go ann and the website. The match will also be live-streamed on Now, a media streaming platform. The match is slated to begin at 7:45 p.m. BST.

When and where is taking place?

Scotland vs Ukraine is taking place at the Hampden Park, Glasgow on on Wednesday 1 June.

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: How to watch Scotland vs Ukraine in US?

The match will start at 2:30pm ET and can be streamed on ESPN+ in US while it will be aired live on ESPN2 TV channel.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Qatar from November 21 onwards. The group stages draw for FIFA World Cup 2022 was held in Doha earlier in April. The team which finishes fourth in the tournament will receive $25 million, while the team finishing third will receive $27 million. The runners-up will receive $30 million while the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will receive $42 million.

