Scott McTominay Rescues Man United, Scores Stoppage Time Winner Vs Omonoia FC: WATCH

Manchester United came close to ruining their chances of claiming the full three points against Omonoia in the Europa League match, however, Scott McTominay saved the day for Red Devils with a stoppage-time winner. For the second week in a row Manchester United had to rely on their substitutes to find the back of the net. The Old Trafford outfit despite dominating the match found it hard to get past Omonoia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho who produced a monster of a performance.

Man United vs Omonoia: Scott McTominay goal saves Erik Hen Tag's blushes

Scott McTominay was a late substitution replacing Casemiro with 10 minutes left in the match. During the majority time of his cameo appearance, McTominay was unable to get any shot on target however but he did stay cool when it mattered most. The Scottish midfielder received a pass from fellow substitute Jadon Sancho and was able to fire the winner in the 93rd minute and get all three points for the team in Europa League match.

Europa League: Man United vs Omonoia match highlights

Erik Ten Hag played a full-strength team in search of three points to keep the No 2 spot intact. Ronaldo made a rare start for Man United as he looks to make a case for himself and get more minutes in the Premier League. United dominated their opponents but failed to find the back of the net. Omonoia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho played like a one man army making 12 saves. Had it not been for his heroics, United could have scored five or six goals in the first half alone.

The goalkeeper of the Cypriot club denied Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and others, while Casemiro hit the crossbar in the first half. However, all his efforts were ruined by McTominay's goal in the dying minutes. The win ensured United reach nine points and are now three behind leaders Real Sociedad who downed 10-man Sheriff 3-0. For Sheriff Armel Zohouri was sent off in the 25th minute to his second yellow card.

Erik Ten hag while complimenting his team after the match said, "I have to compliment the team. We kept patient, kept getting in the right positions, kept creating chances and we didn't allow the opponent to come out, so I think they did well. The performance was well done." However, the Manchester United manager was of opinion that the team should have converted chances they got.

He said, "One thing about football, you have to score. I think this game had to be three or four-nil. The only thing that we were lacking was scoring goals. We scored so many chances and that is not easy against an opponent who I would say they are really compact, like a handball defence. There was a lot of movement, a lot of creativity. So many chances, but we didn’t score."