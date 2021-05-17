Scottish Premiership Champions Rangers Get Memorable Tribute By Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Rangers delivered a jaw-dropping celebration to their jaw-dropping 55th Scottish Premiership win as they received a memorable Burj Khalifa tribute. Steven Gerrard's side remained unbeaten in the 2020-21 season and accumulated a staggering 102 points to win the title by 25 points from arch rivals Celtic. Here is the Burj Khalifa Rangers tribute and a look at some of the Rangers FC 2020-21 season records.

Scottish Premiership: Burj Khalifa Rangers tribute

In a first for football, Rangers Football Club lit up the world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Following Sunday's memorable celebrations at Ibrox Stadium to mark title number 55, the Light Blues followed it up with a fantastic tribute to their incredible supporters worldwide. Dubai itself is home to several Rangers supporters who gathered to witness the magnificent spectacle in a moment that captured the celebration of fans across the globe.

The Dubai-based Rangers supporters paid tribute to Steven Gerrard's side after the club thrashed Aberdeen 4-0 on Sunday to ensure that the side finished the season without losing a single league match. The Burj Khalifa Rangers tribute can be seen below. As one can see, there is a special emphasis by Rangers to thank their fans for their continuous loyal support.

Rangers Director of Commercial and Marketing explained the Burj Khalifa Rangers tribute as a tribute to their loyal fans

Rangers Director of Commercial and Marketing, James Bisgrove, explained that the world's most successful team needed to pay tribute to their loyal fans across the world in a unique and special fashion. Bisgrove said, "When the opportunity to light up the world’s tallest building was put to us, we simply couldn’t say no. As the most successful team in football, it felt fitting that we would be the first football club to get our name on the Burj Khalifa. Our supporters worldwide have shown unrivalled backing, not just this season, but through the whole journey to get us to this point, and we felt it only right to use this amazing way to thank them for their tremendous efforts. We must also pay tribute to the work of supporters’ organisations across the world for their efforts in bringing this to fruition."

Rangers FC 2020-21 season: Steven Gerrard managerial record

Rangers FC 2020-21 season was nothing short of relentless as Steven Gerrard's side were confirmed champions back in March, having set an unassailable lead over arch-rivals Celtic. Rangers' 25 points gap to Celtic after 38 league games is the biggest points gap in the history of the Scottish Premiership. Moreover, Rangers also set a new Scottish record of 26 clean sheets and conceded just 13 goals in the entire league campaign.