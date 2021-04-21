SCP Vs BEL Dream11: Sporting CP Vs Belenenses SAD Prediction And Team News

Sporting CP (SCP) will lock horns with Belenenses SAD (BEL) at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Wednesday, April 21. The Primeira Liga matchday 28 clash between the two sides is scheduled to commence at 9:15 PM local time (Thursday, April 22 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at our SCP vs BEL Dream11 prediction, team ahead of the crunch contest.

Sporting CP vs Belenenses SAD: Primeira Liga matchday 28 game preview

Sporting CP are currently at the summit of the Primeira Liga standings, with 69 points from 27 games. Ruben Amorim's side are six points clear of second-placed of FC Porto and are yet to lose a game in the league this season. Sporting CP also boast the strongest defence in the league, having conceded only 13 times so far this campaign. Following two draws, Sporting CP got back to winning ways as they defeated strugglers Farense 1-0.

Meanwhile, Belenenses SAD have hugely boosted their survival hopes in recent weeks, picking up eight points from their last five matches to lift themselves up to 12th in the league standings. Petit's side returned to winning ways last time out, as goals from Miguel Cardoso and Francisco Teixeira fired them to a 2-0 victory over strugglers Maritimo.

Sporting CP vs Belenenses SAD injuries, suspensions and predicted starting line-ups

For Sporting, centre-back Zouhair Feddal is out injured. The visitors have no injury concerns heading into the fixture and are expected to field their strongest starting line-up on Wednesday.

Probable starting line-up for Sporting CP - Adan; Inacio, Coates, Reis; Porro, Palhinha, Mario, Mendes; Goncalves, Paulinho, Santos.

Probable starting line-up for Belenenses SAD - Kritsyuk; Esgaio, Ribeiro, Henrique, Silva, Lima; Varela, Taira, Sousa, Cardoso; Cassierra.

SCP vs BEL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Kritsyuk

Defenders - Inacio, Coates, Reis

Midfielders - Varela, Taira, Mario, Mendes

Forwards - Goncalves (C), Cassierra (VC)

SCP vs BEL Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Sporting CP - Goncalves has scored 17 goals already this season and is fast becoming one of the most important players for Sporting in his debut season. Coates has also been solid at the back for the Portuguese league leaders.

Top picks for Belenenses SAD - Cassierra has scored five goals for Belenenses SAD this season and will be looking to add to his tally on Wednesday. Taira has been in excellent form in midfield this season and is bound to rack up points with his tackling and creativity in the attacking third.

Sporting CP vs Belenenses SAD prediction

Given the Sporting CP have the tightest defence in the league and are yet to lose a game, they are clear favourites heading into this fixture. The hosts are expected to come away with a win as it would push them closer to clinching the league title as well.

Note: The aforementioned SCP vs BEL Dream11 team is created on the basis of our own analysis. Our SCP vs BEL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

