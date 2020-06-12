SCP Vs PAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Sporting CP will Pacos de Ferreira in their next Portuguese Primeira Liga clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Sporting CP are currently on the fourth spot on the Primeira Liga table with 43 points to their name, whereas Pacos de Ferreira are placed 16th on the league table with 25 points in their bank.

SCP vs PAC will commence on Saturday, June 13 at 1:45 am. Fans can play the SCP vs PAC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the SCP vs PAC Dream11 prediction, SCP vs PAC Dream11 top picks and SCP vs PAC Dream11 team.

SCP vs PAC Dream11 team

SCP vs PAC Dream11 top picks

Pedro Mendes (Captain) Luiz Phellype (Vice-captain) Luciano Vietto Helder Ferreira Jose Uilton Welthon Sampaio

Squads for the SCP vs PAC Dream11 team

SCP vs PAC Dream11 team: Sporting CP (SCP)

Luis Maximiano, Renan Ribeiro, Luis Neto, Sebastian Coates, Tiago Ilori, Jeremy Mathieu, Marcos Acuna, Stefan Ristovski, Valentin Rosier, Cristian Borja, Eduardo Quaresma, Yannick Bolasie, Idrissa Doumbia, Francisco Geraldes, Rodrigo Battaglia, Mattheus Oliveira, Miguel Luis, Jovane Cabral, Rafael Camacho, Eduardo Henrique, Jese Rodriguez, Gonzalo Plata, Wendel, Matheus Luiz, Luciano Vietto, Andraz Sporar, Pedro Mendes, Luiz Phellype

SCP vs PAC Dream11 team: Pacos de Ferreira (PAC)

Ricardo Ribeiro, Simao Bertelli, Marco Sousa, Marcelo Ferreira, Andre Pereira, Jorge Silva, Marco Baixinho, Maracas Jobson, Oleg Reabciuk, Bruno Teles, Bruno Santos, Stephen Eustaquio, Vasco Rocha, Luiz Carlos, Adriano Castanheira, Pedro Filipe, Joao Amaral, Matchoi Djalo, Mohamed Diaby-II, Denilson Pereira-Junior, Murilo Oliveira, Helder Ferreira, Jose Uilton, Welthon Sampaio, Douglas Tanque

SCP vs PAC Dream11 prediction

Our SCP vs PAC Dream11 prediction is that Sporting CP will win this game.

Note: The SCP vs PAC Dream11 prediction, SCP vs PAC Dream11 top picks and SCP vs PAC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SCP vs PAC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.