SE Vs GWN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, K League 1 Match Preview

Matchday five of the ongoing K League 1 sees FC Seoul take on Gwangju FC in their upcoming fixture on Wednesday. The South Korean domestic league clash is set to be played on March 17 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium with the kickoff set to be played at 4:00 PM according to IST. Let's have look at the SE vs GWN Dream11 prediction alongside other match details of this clash.

SE vs GWN live: SE vs GWN Playing 11 Dream11 match preview

After the end of four league matches, FC Seoul find themselves hanging around midtable in the ongoing season. The hosts have been very inconsistent since the start of the season as they have record two wins and two losses so far which takes their points tally to six points. Currently slotted seventh on the table, the hosts will be aiming to walk away with three points as a win which will see them break into the top four and move into the third spot if they are able to emerge victorious on Wednesday.

Gwangju FC will be heading into the game after recording a 0-2 loss against Jeonbuk FC in their last K League outing. It was their third loss of the campaign as the visitors sit having recorded three losses and only one win in the season so far with the win coming against Daegu FC on matchday three. With three points from four matches, the visitors will be itching to bounce back on the right track and aim to turn their fortunes around on Wednesday. However, they face an uphill task in the likes of FC Seoul who will also be aiming to walk away with all three points.

SE vs GWN Dream11 Team: SE vs GWN Playing 11

Goalkeeper - Y. Han-Been

Defenders – K. Won-Gon, H. Lee, K. Kwang-Min

Midfielders - K. Won-Sik, A. Palocevic, E. Won-Sang, K. Sung-Yeung

Strikers -K. Ju-Kong, P. Chu-Young ,F. Silva

SE vs GWN Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- P. Chu-Young or K. Ju-Kong

Vice-Captain- F. Silva or A. Palocevic

SE vs GWN Match Prediction

It is very difficult to judge out a clear winner since this is just the start of the ongoing K League 1 campaign. However, given the current form of both the teams, we expect them to play out a thrilling encounter while predicting a narrow win for FC Seoul.

Prediction- FC Seoul 2-0 Gwangju FC

Note: The above SE vs GWN Dream11 prediction, SE vs GWN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SE vs GWN Dream11 Team and SE vs GWN Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.