SE Vs JNB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K League Live

FC Seoul will face Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in their next Korean Football League clash at the World Cup Stadium. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are currently on the first spot of the K League points table, whereas Seoul are seventh in the league. SE vs JNB will commence on Saturday, June 6 at 1 pm IST. Fans can play the SE vs JNB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SE vs JNB Dream11 prediction, SE vs JNB Dream11 top picks and SE vs JNB Dream11 team.

Also Read | Newcastle's Matty Longstaff To Join Udinese For '35 Times' His Current Salary: Reports

SE vs JNB Dream11 team

Also Read | Paul Pogba’s Brother Mathias Released By Fourth-tier Club Lorca FC After Just Five Months

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer: Real Madrid Join Race To Sign Dortmund Star Alongside Man United

SE vs JNB Dream11 top picks

Ikromjon Alibaev (Captain) Yo -Han-Go (Vice-captain) Aleksandar Pesic Choi Bo-Kyeong Hong Jeong-Ho Kim Bo-Kyung

Squads for the SE vs JNB Dream11 team

SE vs JNB Dream11 team: FC Seoul

Baek Jong-Beom, Jeong Jin-Uk, Yang Han-been, Yu Sang-hun, Kim Jin-Ya, Cho Seok-Yeong, Kang Sang-Hee, Cha Oh-Yeon, Park Jun-Yeong, Kim Won-Sik, Kim Ju-Sung, Kim Won-Kyun, Kim Nam-Chun, Jeong Hyeon-Cheol, Hwang Hyun-soo, Yang Yu-Min, Oh Min-Kyu, Kim Uh-Hong, Kwon Seong-Yun, Kim Han-Gil, Lee Seung-Jae, Kim Min-Su, Kim Jin-Sung, Song Jin-Hyeong, Lee In-Kyu, Jeong Won-Jin, Ikromzhon Alibaev, Han Seung-Kyu, Ko Kwang-Min, Yun Jong-Kyu, Han Chan-Hee, Ju Se-Jong, Osmar, Jung Han-Min, Yun Ju-Tae, Park Dong-Jin, Park Chu-Young, Adriano -de-Sousa-Cruz, Jo Yeong-Uk, Aleksandar Pesic, Go Yo-Han

SE vs JNB Dream11 team: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Hong Jeong-Nam, Kim Jeong-Hun, Lee Beom-Yeong, Song Beom-Keun, Choi Bo-Kyeong, Choi Cheol-Sun, Choi Hee-Won, Hong Jeong-Ho, Kim Jae-Seok, Kim Jin-Su, Kim Min-Hyeok-II, Ku Ja-Ryong, Lee Ju-Yong, Lee Yong, Oh Ban-Suk, Park Won-Jae, Yun Ji-Hyeok, Jang Yun-Ho, Jeong Hyeok, Lee Seung-Ki, Lee Si-Heon, Lee Soo-Bin, Lee Sung-Yoon, Murilo Henrique, Myeong Se-Jin, Son Jun-Ho-II, Takahiro Kunimoto, Han Kyo-Won, Jo Kyu-Seong, Kim Bo-Kyung, Lars Veldwijk, Lee Dong-Gook, Na Seong-Eun

Also Read | Dele Alli Unsure About Three-match Ban Regarding His Offensive Snapchat Video

SE vs JNB Dream11 prediction

Our SE vs JNB Dream11 prediction is that Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will win this game.

Note: The SE vs JNB Dream11 prediction, SE vs JNB Dream11 top picks and SE vs JNB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SE vs JNB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.