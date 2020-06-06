SE Vs JNB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K League Live

Quick links:
FC Seoul will face Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in their next Korean Football League clash at the World Cup Stadium. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are currently on the first spot of the K League points table, whereas Seoul are seventh in the league. SE vs JNB will commence on Saturday, June 6 at 1 pm IST. Fans can play the SE vs JNB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SE vs JNB Dream11 prediction, SE vs JNB Dream11 top picks and SE vs JNB Dream11 team.
Baek Jong-Beom, Jeong Jin-Uk, Yang Han-been, Yu Sang-hun, Kim Jin-Ya, Cho Seok-Yeong, Kang Sang-Hee, Cha Oh-Yeon, Park Jun-Yeong, Kim Won-Sik, Kim Ju-Sung, Kim Won-Kyun, Kim Nam-Chun, Jeong Hyeon-Cheol, Hwang Hyun-soo, Yang Yu-Min, Oh Min-Kyu, Kim Uh-Hong, Kwon Seong-Yun, Kim Han-Gil, Lee Seung-Jae, Kim Min-Su, Kim Jin-Sung, Song Jin-Hyeong, Lee In-Kyu, Jeong Won-Jin, Ikromzhon Alibaev, Han Seung-Kyu, Ko Kwang-Min, Yun Jong-Kyu, Han Chan-Hee, Ju Se-Jong, Osmar, Jung Han-Min, Yun Ju-Tae, Park Dong-Jin, Park Chu-Young, Adriano -de-Sousa-Cruz, Jo Yeong-Uk, Aleksandar Pesic, Go Yo-Han
Hong Jeong-Nam, Kim Jeong-Hun, Lee Beom-Yeong, Song Beom-Keun, Choi Bo-Kyeong, Choi Cheol-Sun, Choi Hee-Won, Hong Jeong-Ho, Kim Jae-Seok, Kim Jin-Su, Kim Min-Hyeok-II, Ku Ja-Ryong, Lee Ju-Yong, Lee Yong, Oh Ban-Suk, Park Won-Jae, Yun Ji-Hyeok, Jang Yun-Ho, Jeong Hyeok, Lee Seung-Ki, Lee Si-Heon, Lee Soo-Bin, Lee Sung-Yoon, Murilo Henrique, Myeong Se-Jin, Son Jun-Ho-II, Takahiro Kunimoto, Han Kyo-Won, Jo Kyu-Seong, Kim Bo-Kyung, Lars Veldwijk, Lee Dong-Gook, Na Seong-Eun
Our SE vs JNB Dream11 prediction is that Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will win this game.