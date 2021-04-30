SE Vs SEGN Dream11: FC Seoul Vs Seongnam FC Prediction And Team News

FC Seoul will take on take on Seongnam FC in their upcoming K League clash on Friday. The Korean Domestic league match will be played at the Seoul World Cup stadium on April 30 with the kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SE vs SEGN Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the match.

âš½ï¸ Match Day!



ðŸ”¥ Friday night football returns to #KLeague with FC Seoul taking on Seongnam FC.#KLeague | #Kë¦¬ê·¸ | #SEOvSFC — K League (@kleague) April 30, 2021

SE vs SEGN Match Preview

FC Seoul have been extremely poor since the start of this month with the visitors failing to pick up many points in April. The hosts have suffered from six straight defeats in a row in their previous outing and will be heading into the match after finally pocketing one point in April following their 1-1 draw against Suwon FC. Currently slotted eight on the league table, the hots have registered only four wins and one draw from 12 games accumulating 13 points so far. FC Seoul will be aiming to get back on the winning ways and will look at the match against Seongnam FC as an opportunity to pocket three points on Friday.

Seongnam FC on the other hand failed to capitalise on their winning form and have faulted in recent items as the visitors will be starting the match following a three-match losing streak. Following their losses against Jeonbuk FC, Incheon United, and Suwon Bluewings in their last outing, Seongnam FC finds themselves slotted seventh on the league table. They have collected four wins while playing out three draws and losing from five matches so far this season pocketing 15 points. They will be eager to bounce back on the winning ways and look to pick up their fifth league win against FC Seoul.

SE vs SEGN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- F. Mulic or N. Sang-Hoo

Vice-Captain- A. Palecovic or K. Min-Hyeok

SE vs SEGN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –Y. Han-been

Defenders –L. Tai-Heui, Y. Jong-Kyu, M. Sang Hoon, H. Hyun-Soo

Midfielders –N. Sang-Hoo, L. Kyu-Seong, K. Sung-Yeung, K. Min-Hyeok, A. Palecovic

Strikers – F. Mulic

SE vs SEGN Dream11 Prediction

We predict FC Seoul to register a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of this game.

Prediction-FC Seoul 2-1 Seongnam FC

Note: The above SE vs SEGN Dream11 prediction, SE vs SEGN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SE vs SEGN Dream11 Team and SE vs SEGN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.